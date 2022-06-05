Sean O’Malley’s body shamed by brutal fashion





Sean OMalley is currently one of the rising stars in the UFC and has certainly worked hard to establish himself there. Suga has a solid track record and has earned the respect of many. Unfortunately, he has recently been weight shamed. During a recent interview, No. 12-ranked UFC bantamweight Ricky Simon talked about the possibility of facing off against Sean OMalley. He said OMalleys lean body couldn’t handle his struggle. By speaking withLow blow MMA, the 19-3 record fighter spoke about his No. 13 ranked contender. Simon is also known for his powerful frame and wrestling prowess. Simon said that’s why he and OMalley haven’t met in the Octagon yet. He added that unlike OMalleys UFC 276 opponent No. 10 Pedro Munhoz, this is a bad matchup for Suga. You know why, you know why. He (Sean OMalley) doesn’t want to deal with wrestling, he doesn’t want to deal with this fight, his skinny body can’t handle power doubles, that’s for sure. And, I think he knows Pedro (Munhoz) will be more comfortable with him for longer periods of time,” Simon continued. He won’t give him that fight look I’m just such a bad match for him at this point in his career he’s just not going to fight which is fine if you want to fight your way to the title, it’s all you, of course you. Don’t say my name and act like you want to fight me, and not fight me, because it pisses me off. I’m all about it. I think I’m the best in the world at this point. Don’t talk or act like you’re something when you’re not. simon isplanned to fightundefeated fighter Jake Shore on July 16. He certainly talks about a big game and looks ready for the cage. Well, we have to see if OMalley will respond to what he said or not. What is your opinion on this story? Sound off in the comments!

