Jennifer Lawrence in Slip Dress in Santa Monica: Photos – Hollywood Life

Image credit: BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence made sure to spend some time after welcoming her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney in February. The gorgeous Oscar winner, 31, enjoyed a solo shopping spree in Santa Monica on Saturday, June 4, and she looked absolutely amazing while doing it! Wearing a Den slip dress, Jennifer stepped out for a beautiful sunny day in the beautiful beach city of Los Angeles. More about Jennifer Lawrence Pairing the high-end dress with a simple choker necklace and a new set of white sneakers, the Don’t look up star seemed ready for the summer. She kept her sandy blonde tresses long and loose with a middle part as she practically put on makeup. With her phone in one hand and a fancy yellow gym bag in the other, Jennifer was ready to go shopping! After meeting and dating in 2018, Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in 2019 and married in a private ceremony in October in Rhode Island with a group of celebrity friends. The happy couple became parents when their baby arrived just four months ago, but the name and gender have not yet been revealed, although Ellen Degeneres may have let the secret slip! Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney: discover the photos of the couple Meanwhile, Jennifer has kept quiet about her marriage and pregnancy, she opened up a bit about the two in a recent vanity lounge interview. I haven’t spoken to the world in ages, she explained. And going back now, when I have all these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers. Jennifer went on to explain why she was trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. If I was at a dinner party and someone said, Oh, my God, you’re having a baby, I wouldn’t say, God, I can’t talk about it. Get away from me, you psychopath! she explained. But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as possible. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in his existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in that part of my work. Related link Related: 25 of the Best Dressed Celebrities at the Oscars: Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and More

