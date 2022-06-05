Cops’ remarks against women’s outfits rage





Hyderabad: City police accusing women of triggering sexual desire in men by wearing skimpy clothing in pubs and public places appear to have stoked a wasp’s nest as female activists and human rights groups take it out on the police for irresponsible statements. It may be mentioned here that the police recently released a statement that “women were engaging in lewd acts by making indecent gestures and luring men into exposing their bodies for immoral acts”. “Such arguments have always been made and women have always been judged badly for the clothes they wear,” said PA Devi, a women’s activist in the city. Or sleeveless tops? They don’t, but rapes and sexual assaults still happen there too. What about 9 month old babies who are raped? Devi questioned. “Police offer conservative, narrow and biased explanations when it comes to women’s safety, which is highly unacceptable. They say it’s his fault for being in a certain place or at a certain time. It is a new victimization of the victim. Hyderabad police want to impose a dress code on women? Do we have Talibanism here too?” Devi asked. If the Hyderabad Police make such remarks about women in the city, they should prove their allegations by arresting such people under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and/or the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act 1956. immoral trafficking (prevention), said Trishna Pennama. , 27, who works for a multinational. “Before pointing fingers at citizens who are legally enjoying a party, the police should educate their own staff. I was recently assaulted in broad daylight, in a residential area by a policeman, who offered to drop me off at my destination in his official vehicle, because I couldn’t take public transport. I did not expose my body. I was just trying to go to a friend’s house to study for an upcoming exam,” she said. However, Yamuna Pathak, a social and women’s activist, said men’s mentality and attitude should change, not women’s clothes. “We all need to be cultured. Parents need to teach their children boundaries. I believe that clothes are about comfort, but not to the point of becoming obscenities. It’s not about clothes, it’s about the attitude of men. What about those women who are dressed decently and are raped? Girls and boys should be guided about boundaries and their attitude to everything at home even,” she said. declared. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/in-other-news/060622/cops-remarks-against-womens-outfits-kick-up-row.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos