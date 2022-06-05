Fashion
Canadian male soccer players explain why they refuse to play
If it wasn’t already clear, a rift exists between the organizing body of Canada Soccer and its men’s national team players.
Due to a contract dispute between Canada Soccer and its men’s national team players, today’s friendly against Panama was canceled less than three hours before kick-off at BC Place.
The Canadian players had opted out of training for the past two days in a bid to negotiate a new contract ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and are currently on strike.
In an open letter, Canadian soccer players say they have been looked down upon by their national federation.
Players described their aversion to a 2018 agreement with Canadian Soccer Businessincluding a 10-year deal for broadcast and partnership rights for the men’s and women’s national teams.
“Why has Canada Soccer given up the autonomy of the biggest opportunity to develop our program in years? asked the players. “We want to work with our organization, but the relationship has been strained for years. And now Canada Soccer has disrespected our team and compromised our efforts to raise the standards and effectively advance the game in Canada. »
The first official statement from Canada Soccer came less than two hours before the scheduled kick-off time for the men’s national team game against Panama.
The Canada Soccer Men’s National Team international match scheduled for Sunday June 5 at BC Place has been cancelled. Additional details will be provided to all ticket purchasers. pic.twitter.com/jUnxTTpZe5
— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerFR) June 5, 2022
The full unedited text of the letter is below, from the team players, via TSN’s Rick Westhead:
Dear Canada,
Four years ago, we made it our mission to leave our program in a better place than where we found it. At the time, it had been more than 30 years since our country was represented at the FIFA Men’s World Cup. Aside from our collective childhood dreams of playing at a World Cup. We hoped that qualifying this team would bring a level of respect and financial opportunity that could elevate the standards and opportunities for our country’s next generation of players and forever change the trajectory of soccer in Canada.
Despite the unprecedented success of the women’s and men’s national teams in 2021/22, we haven’t seen any changes. Where is the progress? Where is the money?
We recently learned that in 2018, Canada Soccer signed a deal with Canadian Soccer Business that completely compromised their ability to leverage the on-pitch success of our senior national teams. To have any chance of creating substantial and lasting change for all of Canada Soccer’s programs, we need the terms of this agreement disclosed and corrected. We want to know who signed this agreement that has handcuffed our association. Why has Canada Soccer given up autonomy on the biggest opportunity to grow our program in years?
We want to work with our organization, but the relationship has been strained for years. And now Canada Soccer has disrespected our team and compromised our efforts to raise the standards and effectively advance the game in Canada.
In March, we entered into contract discussions with Canada Soccer. Due to leaders delaying the process and taking vacations, the negotiation process has been unnecessarily prolonged. Canada Soccer waited until the evening of June 2 to present an archaic offer and the association’s general secretary & president only made himself available to communicate with the players for the first time on June 4 at 4:00 p.m.
For those Masons, we have reluctantly decided not to play our game today against Panama. It’s time to take a stand for the future of soccer in Canada. To move forward, we need…
Transparency and Review of the Canadian Soccer Trade Agreement.
A management team that can maximize this moment and generate corporate sponsorship revenue that should be used to drive the game forward at all levels for years to come (grassroots, youth, para and senior programs).
A fair structure with our women’s national team sharing the same player match fees, the percentage of prize money won at our respective FIFA World Cups and the development of a women’s national league.
World Cup compensation which includes 40% of the prize money and a full friends and family package for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
More former players from the men’s, women’s and para teams are integrated into leadership positions within the Canada Soccer Board and organization
These are the fundamental elements on which we will ensure to develop football in our country.
We want to apologize to our fans. Playing at home with your support is everything to us. We hope Canada Soccer will take decisive action to work with our team so that we can be back on the pitch for our game on June 9.
We would also like to apologize to the players, fans, staff and the Panamanian association. It is a great privilege and a great responsibility to represent and play for our country. We are on call for you, for us and for generations to come.
Canada’s National Men’s Team
We are brothers. We fear nothing. We stand guard.
