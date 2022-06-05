Secrets of elegance: the Queen’s fashion heritage





“The Queen’s style has always been timeless,” historian and royal expert Amanda Foreman tells us. “No matter what decade you look at her in, she’s always been slightly ahead of fashion, and yet at the same time, unclassifiable. And that’s what makes her so special.” After spending a remarkable 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in British history, and her image has become inextricably linked with that of the United Kingdom. As such, his style has always been considered as a signifier of the time; while in her later years she became known as “the queen of color”, thanks to her penchant for bright colors – making her appear as a pillar of strength and consistency – in the early years of her reign she demonstrated through her wardrobe what it meant to be both a fashion-conscious mother and a head of state. Anouar HusseinGetty Images “The Queen’s style has evolved over time,” says costume designer Michele Clapton, who was responsible for the historically accurate looks seen in the first season of Netflix’s royal drama, The crown. “I think part of her style came out of necessity. Even before she became queen, she was a style icon. People loved her and followed her like a movie star…She’s adapts to any situation, but always does it with dignity and with an eye for style.” “She’s always on point – she’s never wrong,” adds celebrity stylist Miranda Almond, who is also a fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s classic, it’s chic, it’s bold, colorful, sophisticated. She always makes sure to stand out, but she never overtly stands out.” chris jackson So what style lessons can we learn from Her Majesty? “For older women, it’s a true style icon,” says Almond. “Why do you have to let go of your fashion choices as you get older? The Queen clearly hasn’t and I think that’s really encouraging. So I think the best style lesson you can take from the Queen is to stick to what you know and what works for you – and have a little fun with it.” Reg SpellerGetty Images Foreman agrees: “What’s so important about the Queen is that she’s able to promote an idea of ​​femininity and femininity that is completely authentic and honest about being a woman. She didn’t have to try wearing makeup or wearing more ‘sexy clothes’ or pretending she’s anything other than who she is. It’s very empowering for all women – to know that as they get older they can dress comfortably, they can dress beautifully, they can wear color, but most importantly, they can be themselves and be respected. ” Anthony JonesGetty Images In our exclusive video above, the three experts break down the Queen’s various looks through the ages, discuss what we all find so fascinating about royal fashion and share what they think her lasting style legacy will be. . Videographer: Eleonora Cristin Main producer:Lauren McCall digital editor: Sarah Karmali Hair and makeup: Laura Tucker

Pitches: The Biltmore Mayfair and An Aldwych This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/fashion-news/a40197731/queen-style-legacy-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos