Lightning wins Game 3 against Rangers in spectacular fashion

The Tampa Bay Lightning again found a way to do it with their backs to the wall. (Getty)

Ondrej Palat scored the game-winning goal with 41 seconds left as the Tampa Bay Lightning came back in the third period to defeat the New York Rangers in Game 3.

Tampa Bay overcame a 2-1 deficit early in the final quarter, but Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal on the power play just over a minute into the period before Palat became the hero of Game 3 .

Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and had two assists, while Igor Shesterkins’ heroics weren’t enough for New York to take a 3-0 series lead.

Here are three takeaways from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kucherov plays like a possessed man with in-game dynasty status

For all intents and purposes, if the Rangers were to take a 3-0 series lead, you might as well have secured their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals and it certainly wasn’t lost on the Lightning, who played with a tremendous sense of urgency. Nikita Kucherov seemed to understand this better than anyone, playing like a man possessed throughout the contest while showing off his otherworldly skills in a must-have game for back-to-back champions.

It didn’t always look like Kucherov would be rewarded for his efforts, as he attacked the offensive zone with real threat throughout the contest. Halfway through the first half, Kucherov burst in alone on the breakaway but was robbed by Igor Shesterkin. Perhaps a lesser team, with no championship pedigree, would have been deterred. New York took a 2-0 lead in the second period, after a particularly unruly Tampa Bay streak led to power-play goals from scorching Mika Zibanejad (12 points during an eight-game streak with at least one point) and Chris Kreider. You could almost prune Rangers over the Prince of Wales Trophy.

Tampa Bay threw everything they had at Shesterkin and it didn’t seem to matter until Kucherov broke through on the power play, cutting off a pass from Victor Hedman past the tense New York goalie, and that changed the trajectory of the competition. Throughout Game 3, the Lightning were the superior team, firing a steady barrage of shots at Shesterkin, but Kucherov’s goal galvanized a much-needed comeback in the third period.

Kucherov helped set up Stamkos’ tying goal, distributing the puck to Corey Perry and distracting a nearby Rangers defenseman. Perry delivered the puck straight into the wheelhouse at Stamkos when he finally entered the Hall of Fame, you can just start with a reel full of pinpoints and the game has completely changed. Tampa Bay outscored New York 13-3 in the final frame and fully deserved the win.

With an unwitting flair for the dramatic, Kucherov saved the best for last. As three Rangers defenders crumbled into the slot, Kucherov sent a no-look pass to Palats’ stick, which cornered him just past Shesterkin for the game-winner. Palats’ ability to retrieve the puck and his versatility across the lineup have made him a tremendous asset to the Lightning, but sometimes it takes a unique talent to tip the balance.

If the Lightning pull off the series return, you have to start with Kucherovs Game 3 performance.

Lightning has been too reliant on his power play

The winner of the Palats game may change the equation a bit, but it wasn’t enough to disown me from the idea that the Lightning were becoming far too dependent on their power play. It was the first goal Tampa Bay has scored 5-on-5 since Game 1, Nick Pauls’ third-period scorer in Game 2 happened when he fired the goaltender and despite the procession of shots sent to Shesterkin, it appeared Tampas’ offense had completely dried up at 5-5.

Tampa Bay had a great penalty in New York and were much better in Game 3, thanks in large part to Victor Hedman making calmer reads at the blue line, which allowed Kucherov and Stamkos to be perpetually available in the firing lanes. It might be a convoluted way of saying the Lightning are becoming too reliant on their front six for the offense more broadly, but despite the math indicating the Bolts may not be in real danger, they’re not getting much from their low-six.

Alex Killorn struggled throughout the playoffs, and it was perhaps his best outing since the Maple Leafs series, shooting two penalties, while the Lightning got a 68% shooting share when he was on the ice at 5 on 5 via Natural Stat Tip. The line of Killorn, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel outscored their opponents 24-5 in Game 3, but it didn’t lead to any real goals. That could be a problem down the line, if you think Killorn and Cirelli’s disappointing offensive production isn’t just bad luck.

Can the Bolts start 5v5? There’s room for optimism in the math, but despite their best performance in the series, the Lightning could have problems relying solely on Kucherov, Stamkos and Hedman to put the puck in the net.

Shesterkins chasing a triple crown

Igor Shesterkin was once again brilliant for Rangers, making 48 saves in a losing effort. If the Rangers had pushed this game into overtime and won, the victory would be mostly attributed to the heroism of the New York world goalkeeper. Shesterkin is the Vezina Trophy favorite, he was nominated for the Hart Trophy and despite the loss, he should be elevated to the top of the Conn Smythe Trophy power rankings, assuming Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will book hours departure after Monday evening.

Shesterkin gave Rangers every chance to win on Sunday, thwarting Kucherov on a first-half breakaway, and it looked almost impossible to beat him low as the 26-year-old slipped alertly into his crease. He saved just over 1.5 goals over expectations via Natural Stat Trick and without him you could see the Lightning come away with a comfortable victory, instead of being boiled down at the last minute.

This may be the best individual season we’ve seen from a goalie in the last 12 years and Shesterkin should have plenty of gear to bring home this summer. Hell almost certainly walks away with the Vezina and maybe because I’m writing this from Toronto but it looks like Hell finishes second to Auston Matthews for the Hart so chasing a triple crown may be more moot than realistic. The fact that Shesterkin is genuinely in contention for an individual Triple Crown speaks volumes about her rise to stardom.

Shesterkin did it all under the eyes of Andrei Vasilevskiy, a player he and many others consider to be the best goalkeeper in the world, a reputation earned thanks to his outstanding performances over the past six years. If Rangers go through to the Cup, he should rocket to the top of the Conn Smythe table and it’s certainly worth amplifying his bid now.

