Nadal wins record 14th French Open title with straight-sets win over Casper Ruud





CNN

—



After a year of absence, the King of Clay reigns again in Paris.

Rafael Nadal won a record 14th title at the French Open as he beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0.

The Spaniard dominated Sunday’s final and won 11 consecutive matches in the second and third sets to wrap up a 22nd Grand Slam title two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list.

The win also means the 36-year-old Nadal, who won his first French Open title 17 years ago, becomes the oldest men’s singles champion at Roland Garros.

For me personally it is very difficult to describe the feelings I have, Nadal said in his on-pitch interview after the game. It’s something I never thought to be here at 36, to be competitive again, to play on the most important ground of my career one more final, it means a lot to me.

LILY: Iga Swiatek wins second Grand Slam title with win over Coco Gauff

Such was the case of master versus apprentice at Roland Garros on Sunday with Ruud, who has trained at Mallorca’s Rafael Nadal Academy since 2018 and looked up to Nadal as he rose through the tennis ranks, appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

But the 23-year-old was outclassed by Nadal the first time the two faced off.

After leading 3-1 going into the second set, Ruud saw the contest elude him and failed to put up a game in the final set.

Later, he paid tribute to Nadal, saying in his on-pitch interview: We all know what a champion you are and today I could feel what it’s like to play against you in the final. It’s not easy and I’m not the first victim, I know there have been many before.

Nadal was beaten by Djokovic in the semi-finals of last year’s French Open, ending a streak of four consecutive titles, but beat his rival in the quarters this year before a win over Alexander Zverev in the semis. final.

The win over Ruud confirms the Australian Open title he won in January, the first time in his career Nadal has won the first two Grand Slams of the calendar year.

He got off to a fast start in Sunday’s final and took a 4-1 lead in the first set after breaking Ruud’s serve twice.

Nadal’s tactic of targeting Ruuds’ backhand proved effective, but he faltered first at the start of the second set as he wasted break points in the opener and then when he was broken for love in the fourth game.

However, any momentum Ruud could gain was short-lived as his afternoon unfolded.

Nadal, who was hampered by a foot injury during the build-up to the tournament, seemed to move around the court well throughout the game and began to exert his dominance to win the next five games in the second set.

Then in the third set, which only lasted 30 minutes, Ruud was barely spotted.

A hard-hitting backhand from Nadal completed the victory and a historic 14th title at Roland Garros.

But will it be his last?

I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I will keep fighting to try and keep going, Nadal told the crowd on the Philippe-Chatrier court to enthusiastic applause.