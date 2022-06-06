Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gabriella in Turquoise Ball Gown: Video – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Gabriella Guidice just hit a big milestone and it was another reminder for Therese Giudice that his great progeny grows so quickly! The young beauty, who recently turned 18, marked her senior year of high school like most seniors do and got excited for prom! Pride The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 4, to share a video of her second-eldest daughter rocking a darling turquoise number for the big event. More about Therese Giudice In the short clip, Gabriella is all smiles as she poses for her life in the sparkly sleeveless dress fit for a princess. With her raven braids left long and loose with a middle part, the reality star went with minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She added a simple diamond bracelet and matching pear-shaped earrings for a sophisticated look. My beautiful Gabriella you take my breath away, Teresa captioned the video. You look more and more like a clockwork. Last year, Teresa couldn’t help but share photos of Gabriella again when she attended prom. The Bravo boss took to her Instagram Stories to post a series of photos and videos of her daughter, who posed next to her date in a cute auburn dress. It was just another big day that Teresa wanted to share with her fans, much like Gabriella’s sweet 16th birthday, when she hosted a lavish red and gold themed party in October 2020 at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York. I’m so lucky to be your momHappy 16th birthday beautiful! she captioned the photo. Teresa Giudice’s Hottest Pics: Check Out Her Best Pics Gabriella is one of four daughters Teresa shares with her ex-husband Joe Guidice. Family21, Milania15, and audriana13 years old, make up the rest of the large brood, which happen to be widely featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the very first season when Teresa began her career on the long-running Bravo series. She’s now considered an OG and is clearly a fan-favorite of the franchise. Related link Related: Teresa Giudices Fiance Luis Ruelas Video Controversy: Everything You Need to Know

