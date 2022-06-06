Cal Mitchell’s 1st major league homer pushes Pirates to shut out Diamondbacks

Sundays are kids’ days at PNC Park, so it should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Pirates relied on their rookies.

Cal Mitchell smashed his first major league home run, Jack Suwinski hit a pair of doubles and Diego Castillo drove it with a sacrificial fly as the Pirates cruised to a 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Arizona Sunday afternoon before 11,796 at PNC Park.

The Pirates scored their second shutout of the season for their second straight series win after a three-game sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the wave of newcomers gave a boost.

With 2018 first-round pick Travis Swaggerty promoted to the majors ahead of the game to become the seventh rookie on the 26-man roster, Shelton was asked if it was time to play with the kids.

“I don’t know if that’s what we want currency-wise,” Shelton said, “but it’s a situation where we have a bunch of them here, and they’re going to play.”

Starter Zach Thompson (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings, and relievers Wil Crowe, Anthony Banda, Chris Stratton and David Bednar (10th save) allowed one hit safe over the last four innings.

But the story of this game was rookie play, as Suwinski went 3-for-4 a day after his two-run homer, Mitchell went 2-for-3 with the homer, and Castillo added the RBI sack fly.

“It’s exciting not just for us but for the whole organization because there are a lot of people looking at what they’re doing and how they’re doing it,” Shelton said. “Anytime we tick a box, man, it’s cool. With Cal in particular, I think because he’s our guy and there’s a lot of people invested in him, it was pretty sick to see that. It was good because I thought Gallen was really good.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (4-1) held the Pirates scoreless through the first four innings, after escaping a goal-scoring jam in the second.

Tucupita Marcano walked first, Tyler Heineman beat a bunt and Mitchell picked to set the table in the lead. But Ke’Bryan Hayes went down swinging three-pitch, rushing a curveball into the dirt. Bryan Reynolds fought for an eight at-bat before watching a third strike called on a fastball. Daniel Vogelbach pulled out at first base to end the rally.

Mitchell ended the drought in the fifth, driving Gallen’s 1-2 curve 370 feet over the Clemente Wall and into the right field seats for his first career home run and a 1-0 lead for the Pirates.

Pirates OF Cal Mitchell for hitting his first major league home run in the fifth inning of a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. pic.twitter.com/xJZ0YM4bdp — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) June 5, 2022

“I saw it well (with) a two-kick count, trying to make sure I put the ball in play, trying to see something in the strike zone and I got one,” Mitchell said. “At home, to run us into a tied game. I couldn’t ask for anything more.

Suwinski doubled for the second time, a one-out line drive to right field in the sixth, and Castillo drove it in with a sacrificial fly deep center to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

The veterans came in to make it 3-0 in the seventh, when wide receiver Tyler Heineman hit a brace, went third down Mitchell and scored on a center single by Hayes.

Mitchell, who did everything on Children’s Day but ran the bases afterwards, thinks the Pirates rookies are showing they belong at the majors.

” It’s the future. It’s the new wave,” Mitchell said. “We all try to come here and learn as fast as possible so that we can add value to the team as fast as possible. Today we did that.”