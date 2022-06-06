Fashion
New documentary, SLAY, exposes animal exploitation in the fashion industry
The new documentary ‘SLAY’ will expose animal cruelty in the leather, fur and wool industries, as well as the industry’s greenwashing tactics.
The fashion industry kills at least 2.5 billion animals each year, which prompted the creators to release this documentary to finally expose the industry’s cruel practices.
Over the past three years, investigative filmmaker Rebecca Cappelli and her team have investigated and filmed inside fur and wool farms, leather tanneries and hide processors in Australia, Brazil, China , in France, India, Italy and the United States.
In a crowdfunding teaser, Cappelli, the film’s director and producer, tells people that the issues talked about around the fashion industry are usually workers’ rights and environmental impact. However, animals are far too often left out of this discussion.
“One of my main inspirations for making this film is animals, which are completely left out of this conversation,” Cappelli says in the video.
SLAY shows terrifying investigative footage that Cappelli and his team took along with numerous interviews with sustainable fashion experts. The film focuses on animals exploited for industry and how fashion brands use greenwashing tactics. It also highlights workers’ rights and the environmental issues that are present.
“If someone had told me even half of what I discovered while making this movie, I wouldn’t have believed them,” she said. “The fashion industry has kept animals out of people’s minds for too long. Together we can change that.
The film “Fashion Brands Don’t Want You To See” is also being co-produced with Keegan Kuhn, known for the groundbreaking documentaries Cowspiracy and What the Health.
SLAY runs a crowdfunding campaign on indiegogo with a goal of $60,000 to fund production touches, promote the film, subtitles in different languages, and more. They have already reached almost 140% of their goal and are about to get the film off the ground and released in mainstream media! To donate to the film, check out their crowdfunding campaign here.
Just like our food, it’s easy for many to forget where their clothes come from. Animals are far too often exploited and misused in the fashion industry. When fashion literally kills, it’s time for us to start educating ourselves and educating the public about how animals are exploited in the fashion industry and what we can do to change the horrific realities.
There are so many excellent alternatives to all these materials, which do not require anyone to lose their life. Check out apple leather, pineapple leather, mushroom leather, fur alternatives, and lab leather.
Many companies have stopped selling or have pledged to phase out the use of animal skins and furs in their products. The Kering Group began investing in lab-grown cow-free leather, Moda Operandi banned fur and exotic skins thanks to a letter from PETA, and Armani announced it would ban Angora wool. Check out these 10 brands that have ditched fur, wool, and exotic skins in the past year.
Sign this petitionrequire major fashion brands like Prada, Versace, Armani, Michael Kors, Zara, H&M, Coach, Chanel, etc. replace animal leather with vegetable alternatives!
Related content:
For more content on animals, earth, life, vegan food, health and recipes published daily, subscribe to the Newsletter A Green Planet! Also don’t forget to download Food monster app on the AppStore. With over 15,000 delicious recipes, this is the largest resource of meat-free, vegan, and hypoallergenic recipes to help you reduce your environmental footprint, save animals, and get healthy!
Finally, public funding gives us a greater chance of continuing to provide you with high-quality content. Please consider support us by making a donation!
Sources
2/ https://www.onegreenplanet.org/lifestyle/new-documentary-slay-exposes-animal-exploitation-in-fashion-industry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google told Australian politicians to pay US $ 515,000 for defamation YouTube video June 6, 2022
- Jasmin Bhasin to make Bollywood debut, Karan V Grover announces new show, and more June 6, 2022
- Weekly Outlook: These stocks are top picks as markets watch politics Rbi, Fpi June 6, 2022
- Trump’s ‘criminal conspiracy’ to attempt ‘coup’ deserves indictment: Conway June 6, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of Finance and General Affairs Ministries today June 6, 2022