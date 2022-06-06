New documentary, SLAY, exposes animal exploitation in the fashion industry





The new documentary ‘SLAY’ will expose animal cruelty in the leather, fur and wool industries, as well as the industry’s greenwashing tactics.

The fashion industry kills at least 2.5 billion animals each year, which prompted the creators to release this documentary to finally expose the industry’s cruel practices.

Over the past three years, investigative filmmaker Rebecca Cappelli and her team have investigated and filmed inside fur and wool farms, leather tanneries and hide processors in Australia, Brazil, China , in France, India, Italy and the United States.

In a crowdfunding teaser, Cappelli, the film’s director and producer, tells people that the issues talked about around the fashion industry are usually workers’ rights and environmental impact. However, animals are far too often left out of this discussion.

“One of my main inspirations for making this film is animals, which are completely left out of this conversation,” Cappelli says in the video.

SLAY shows terrifying investigative footage that Cappelli and his team took along with numerous interviews with sustainable fashion experts. The film focuses on animals exploited for industry and how fashion brands use greenwashing tactics. It also highlights workers’ rights and the environmental issues that are present.

“If someone had told me even half of what I discovered while making this movie, I wouldn’t have believed them,” she said. “The fashion industry has kept animals out of people’s minds for too long. Together we can change that.

The film “Fashion Brands Don’t Want You To See” is also being co-produced with Keegan Kuhn, known for the groundbreaking documentaries Cowspiracy and What the Health.



SLAY runs a crowdfunding campaign on indiegogo with a goal of $60,000 to fund production touches, promote the film, subtitles in different languages, and more. They have already reached almost 140% of their goal and are about to get the film off the ground and released in mainstream media! To donate to the film, check out their crowdfunding campaign here.

Just like our food, it’s easy for many to forget where their clothes come from. Animals are far too often exploited and misused in the fashion industry. When fashion literally kills, it’s time for us to start educating ourselves and educating the public about how animals are exploited in the fashion industry and what we can do to change the horrific realities.

There are so many excellent alternatives to all these materials, which do not require anyone to lose their life. Check out apple leather, pineapple leather, mushroom leather, fur alternatives, and lab leather.

Many companies have stopped selling or have pledged to phase out the use of animal skins and furs in their products. The Kering Group began investing in lab-grown cow-free leather, Moda Operandi banned fur and exotic skins thanks to a letter from PETA, and Armani announced it would ban Angora wool. Check out these 10 brands that have ditched fur, wool, and exotic skins in the past year.

Sign this petitionrequire major fashion brands like Prada, Versace, Armani, Michael Kors, Zara, H&M, Coach, Chanel, etc. replace animal leather with vegetable alternatives!

