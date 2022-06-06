Debunking the Myth of Your Age Dress – The New Indian Express





Express press service When did you decide to start expressing yourself through your clothes? That was the first question we posed to former finance professional Poonam Lulla. The 63-year-old has been blogging regularly since retiring in 2019 about how the idea of ​​being age-appropriate is outdated. Inspired by Silver Disobedience, an international blog about aging by 60-year-old author, model and influencer Dian Griesel, Lulla decided to start telling her unapologetic approach to her own style. Since she was a young girl, Lulla mentions that she had a unique sense of style. The Saket resident shares how her search for different types of fabrics, mainly khadi and cotton and junk jewelry, led her to different shopping districts in Delhi. I was looking for vibrant fabrics and asking my mom to sew them for me so they would be slightly different from what other people usually wore. It was my way of showcasing my personality, she shares. However, it was her younger colleagues and her daughter who finally convinced her to start the blog on Instagram. I was skeptical but they kept talking about how I should present my collection. It was weird at first, but it’s become a fun practice now, adds Lulla. Scroll through her Instagram page (@poonam_lulla), and you’ll come across various photos of Lulla rocking everything from dresses and pantsuits to Indian attire. No time for criticism

Ageism is a global problem, and women generally bear the brunt of it. From being told how to dress to insisting on what not to wear, women’s clothing choices are under constant scrutiny, especially past a certain age. Being part of a supportive family that supports your choices, Lulla jokes that it could also be because of her carefree attitude can be helpful. Talking about always being shameless about her sense of style, Lulla mentions that she refuses to conform to age-related dress rules. I faced [negative] comments [about what I wear]. My approach was to not be disturbed, she shares. Embrace his true self

One of Lulla’s goals is to use her micro-blog to inspire other Indian women to be able to express themselves regardless of the judgments of society. She also tries to inspire young people, especially girls, to complete their education and become financially independent. Lulla, who frequently receives direct messages on Instagram, mentions how appreciated she feels when girls tell her how they show this blog to their mothers in order to influence them not to be ashamed. My blog is not just about clothes. It’s also about being yourself and doing what you want without judgment, she adds. When asked what advice she would give to other women, Lulla concludes: It’s all in people’s minds. The change one undergoes in the body is natural and beautiful in its own way. Women should embrace this beauty, not

hide it.

