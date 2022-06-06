Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





Jennifer Lopez, Riley Keough and Sofia Carson were among the stars who brought high-powered style to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place Sunday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The evening was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who wore a parade of looks including a stunning blue dress by Vera Wang Haute on the red carpet. Spider-Man: No Coming Home won the Popcorn Gold Trophy for Best Picture, while the event’s 26 gender-neutral categories included Gucci Houseit’s Lady Gaga, Spider-Man: No Coming Homeis Tom Holland (the winner) and DunesTimothée Chalamet competes for best performance in a motion picture. Scarlett Johansson won Best Hero for Black Widow. Among the television categories, Euphoria was the night’s winner for Best Show, with Zendaya accepting her trophy remotely for Best Performance in a Show. Jennifer Lopez attended the event to accept the Generation Award of the night and was surprised to learn that she also won Best Song, from 2022. Marry me. Fans voted online for these categories and a variety of non-traditional categories, including Best Kiss, while new categories this year included Best Song and Best Music Documentary. Here’s a look at some of the most talked about fashion moments of the night. Olivia Rodrigo in Jean Paul Gaultier Olivia Rodrigue

Emma McIntyre/WireImage The winner of the best musical documentary for drive home 2 u wore an elegant Jean Paul Gaultier corset dress with Oh Celeste Nova spike earrings from Outhouse Jewellery. Jennifer Lopez in Monot Jennifer Lopez

Emma McIntyre/WireImage Leave it to Lopez – who accepted the night’s Generation Award (and also won Best Song, for ‘On My Way’ by Marry me) — to wear one of the hottest labels on today’s red carpets: her leather vest with a plunging neckline and maxi skirt were from Monot’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Lopez paired the look with jewelry from Candy Ice, a bag from Jimmy Choo and shoes from her DSW collaboration. Riley Keough in Gucci Riley Keough

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Present to present a music video by Baz Luhrmann Elvisthe king’s granddaughter wore a look that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in November as part of Gucci’s Love Parade collection. Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu Sydney Sweeney

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Accepting the Golden Popcorn Trophies for Best Fight and Best Show for his work on EuphoriaSweeney wore a crystal bead cropped shirt and miniskirt with bows from Miu Miu, paired with jewelry from Candy Ice and Le Vian. Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang Haute Vanessa Hudgens

Rich Polk/Getty Images As the host of the evening, Hudgens wore a plethora of looks from brands including Versace and Valentino on stage, but she kicked off the evening in a custom one-shoulder cobalt chiffon gown by Vera Wang Haute. Sophie Di Martino Sophie Di Martino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images The Loki The star picked up multiple trophies in a bespoke red suit highlighted by an ornately beaded jacket. Jenna Ortega in Valentino Jenna Ortega

Emma McIntyre/WireImage The Scariest Performance winner for her role in ScreamOrtega paired a sculpted mini dress by Valentino with diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Sofia Carson in Iris van Herpen Sophie Carson

Emma McIntyre/WireImage The descent the actress and singer loves high fashion moments, and that carried over to Sunday night’s event, when Carson chose to wear a voluminous sleeve pleated dress from Iris’ fall 2017 haute couture collection van Herpen, paired with tanzanite and diamond jewelry from Marli New York. Maria Bakalova in Dolce & Gabbana Maria Bakalova

Emma McIntyre/WireImage Judd Apatow’s co-star The bubble wore a three-piece look that included an animal print miniskirt, all by Dolce & Gabbana. Glen Powell at Canali Glen Powell

Rich Polk/Getty Images Top Gun: Maverick Co-star Glen Powell opted for the ease of an ivory linen suit that was part of a head-to-toe look by Canali. Jay Ellis in Dolce & Gabbana Jay Ellis

Emma McIntyre/WireImage Also among the Top Gun: Maverick stars in attendance, Ellis wore a red leather jacket over a sheer shirt and side-striped skinny pants, all Dolce & Gabbana, paired with Christian Louboutin sneakers and an Omega watch. Pablo Schreiber in Dzojchen Pablo Schreiber

Rich Polk/Getty Images The co-star of Halo and Candy opted for a tonal black look in a suit by Singaporean brand Dzojchen and Paul Smith shoes.

