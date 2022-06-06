My Say: Covid-19 is a dress rehearsal for the climate emergency

As we celebrate World Environment Day on June 6, with the theme One Earth, I would like to emphasize that now is the time for collective transformative action, as the curtain on humanity’s one step may come finish sooner than many would like. to imagine.

#OnlyOneEarth shines a light on the triple planetary emergency facing Earth: the climate is warming too fast for us and nature to adapt; habitat loss has threatened an estimated one million species with extinction; and pollution continues to poison our air, land and water.

What we face today is only the beginning of many other challenges that we will face, both in the humanitarian and health sectors, in the years to come.

So if I can put it bluntly, Covid-19 is just a dress rehearsal. This pandemic is not something that should have surprised us. It was a matter of when, not if, and certainly pandemics and epidemics do not appear out of the blue. Viruses of animal origin infect humans when they get the chance. Rampant development has come at the expense of the environment and the degradation of biodiversity. Deforestation and the illegal wildlife trade have brought wildlife closer to us.

Ebola, Avian Flu, HIV, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah Virus, West Nile Virus, Zika Virus and Rift Valley Fever all show how zoonotic transfers (the transmission of disease from animals to humans) have often been the result of our own doing.

Every year, we lose ecosystem services representing more than 10% of our global economic output. Imagine adding to this toll the impact of crises like the pandemic.

To date, Covid-19 has claimed more than 6.3 million lives and infected more than 539 million people worldwide. Malaysia had recorded 4,454,113 cases of the disease and 35,569 deaths as of May 5, 2022.

According to Statista, global GDP fell by 6.7% in 2020 due to the pandemic and the forecast growth for 2022 is 4.5%. Global GDP for 2022 was estimated to be around US$84.54 trillion in 2020, meaning that a 4.5% decline in economic growth results in a loss of economic output of almost US$2.96 trillion Americans.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has reported that the value of losses to Malaysia’s GDP, compared to projections in 2020, is around RM38-102 billion. Industrial production during the lockdown fell between 40% and 70%, and Malaysia’s unemployment rate in May 2021 hit 5.3%, the highest in more than three decades.

Economically and socially, playing with nature has had a huge impact. This evidence should prompt us to quickly change our character from malefactor to healer. The planet is exhausted as it is and yet we cannot rule out the possibility of being hit by another pandemic sooner than we think.

Even today, thousands of viruses and microbes are released by melting glaciers, resulting in warmer land. In one example, scientists studying 15,000-year-old ice from the Tibetan Plateau in China found genetic codes for 33 viruses, 28 of which were new, meaning there are no vaccines or antidotes yet. for them.

But pandemics won’t be the only thing weighing on us. Floods, cyclones and other disasters will also ravage our cities and towns even as we try to thwart an epidemic.

So how do we handle these colliding threats that are about to hit us, and can we really afford to wait? How can we reduce our vulnerability? How do we look at the complexity of our current situation on Earth and how do we prepare together for future shocks?

These questions need answers and this can no longer be done by government alone, or a community, or a non-governmental organization, or academia. It calls on all of us as humans to connect with all sections of society to do our part to turn the tide.

Planetary health: you reap what you sow

The term planetary health first appeared in a medical journal in 2014, which called for a movement to recognize that the health of people, wildlife and domestic animals, and natural ecosystems are all interconnected.

UN environment chief Inger Andersen recently said humanity is putting too much pressure on the environment with damaging consequences, and warned that failing to take care of our planet is tantamount to failing to take care of ourselves.

The more the planet deteriorates, the more our health and our lives are in danger. Indeed, the conditions in which we live, work, learn and age contribute to 80% of our health. Only 20% are directly related to medical complications.

Exposure to air, water and soil pollution in the environment has adverse health effects. In fact, air pollution alone contributes to approximately seven million premature deaths each year, or one in nine deaths. Therefore, human health does not exist apart from the health of the planets. The heavy toll on our lives and livelihoods is due to deforestation, environmental degradation and global warming.

Stop Border Crossing: No Nature, No Future

The Stockholm Resilience Center defines nine planetary boundaries. They encompass the nine processes that scientists believe regulate the stability and resilience of the Earth system. This framework, initiated by environmental scientists in 2009, set nine thresholds within which it is still possible for humanity to survive and thrive. It also defines which lines, if crossed by human activities, would lead to irreversible planetary changes.

Unfortunately, we have already crossed two thresholds, through climate change and the loss of biodiversity integrity. The rise in sea level, the melting of the polar ice caps and the extinction of animals (estimated by experts at between 1,000 and 10,000 times higher than the natural extinction rate) are irreversible damage.

The global climate change goal is to limit global warming to 1.5°C. To prevent this from happening, we need to halve annual global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. If we don’t act now, there’s a 50% chance that global warming will exceed 1, 5°C over the next two decades. This could lead to the death of 70-90% of coral reefs worldwide. At 2 C of warming, 99% will have disappeared. There will be extreme weather events that will kill or displace thousands of people and economic losses measured in the trillions. We must also remember that the buildings, roads and storm drains we see today were built for the weather conditions of our past and are unlikely to withstand the climate of the future.

As we celebrate World Environment Day, let us remember that we only have one livable planet in this galaxy, and as the most consequential presence on it, each of us must reflect on this what we can do to make it safer and liveable for ourselves and for generations to come.

This is the first of a two-part post to mark World Environment Day

Tan Sri Jemilah Mahmood is a 2015 Merdeka Prize Laureate. She is a humanitarian and was the founder and driving force of MERCY Malaysia from 1999 to 2009. In 2011, she joined the UN and led the humanitarian arm of the United Nations United Nations for the population. She then served as Under-Secretary General for Partnerships at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) from January 2016 to 2020. She served as Special Public Health Advisor to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from March 2020 to August 2021. She is currently Pro-Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University Malaysia (since September 2021), Professor and Executive Director of Sunway Center for Planetary Health (since August 2021) and Senior Researcher at the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center.