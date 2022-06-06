Fashion industry organizations rally to shore up leadership guidance

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, on the eve of the Global Fashion Summit, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) was released The GFA monitor a new report to guide fashion leaders towards a net positive fashion industry. The nonprofit encourages collaboration on sustainability in fashion to accelerate impact. He consulted over 30 partners and organizations to form a cohesive resource that features expert insights on the state of the industry, available solutions, clear action steps, and proven best practices.

Less than eight years remain to align with the 1.5 degree trajectory and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. If the fashion industry does not accelerate its response to climate change, by 2030 it will be responsible for producing about twice the amount of emissions allowed to align with the global warming trajectories of the Paris Agreement towards net zero emissions by 2050. Meanwhile, the global pandemic and volatile geopolitical climate are significantly disrupting the global economy, exacerbating social dilemmas and disrupting commodities and value chains in the whole world. Bold alliances are needed to rethink the fashion system and bring about profound change.

In an effort to accelerate progress, The GFA Monitor presents orientations according to the five sustainable development priorities of the Fashion CEO Agenda: Respectful and safe working environments, better compensation systems, circular systems, resource management and smart material choices. Building alliances through shared industry knowledge, each priority includes expert insights from GFA’s impact partners, including: Fair Labor Association (FLA), Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP), Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Apparel Impact Institute and Textile Exchange, respectively. By acting on these priorities, GFA believes the industry will make progress towards achieving a living wage and fair compensation for all, a significant reduction in conventional virgin resources and a decrease in emissions that will lead to a fashion industry net positive.

Federica MarchionniCEO, Global Fashion Agendastates, “With such a wide range of sustainability information circulating, it can be difficult for leaders to identify the actions that will set them on the path to progress. Through this report, we aim to create an aligned resource for sustainability. industry. We have created alliances with several expert organizations from different specialties to combine existing knowledge and reduce complexity. The solutions and tools that the fashion industry needs to improve already exist. It is time to use them ambitiously. I hope this report can accompany the industry on its journey to achieve a net positive industry by 2050.”

Through a newly formed partnership with sustainability insights platform, Higg, GFA is working to establish a measurement foundation to improve the availability, reliability and consistency of data to measure industry progress. Data from brands and retailers who have completed the Higg Brand & Retail Module (BRM)* shows they have made more progress in the areas of resource management, respectful and safe working environments and material choices intelligent, while there are still significant improvements to be made. regarding better wage systems and circular systems. The data shows that more action is urgently needed across the five priority areas to improve industry performance. (See more data highlights below).

Building on the inaugural 2022 edition, GFA intends to The GFA Monitor become an annual gauge of the fashion industry; to monitor industry progress to increase accountability, present the latest information and impact data, and identify critical actions needed to achieve its goals. The GFA welcomes cooperation with other industry organizations as the annual report evolves and responds to developments in industry and science.

GFA and its Impact Partners will discuss the findings at the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition, the leading international forum for sustainability in fashion, taking place June 7-8 at the Royal Opera House, Copenhagen.

Jason KibbyCEOHigg Data partner for The GFA monitorsaid: “Higg Is honored to have been selected as a data partner of GFA. We look forward to helping fill the information gaps that exist today to empower businesses with the data needed to perform critical interventions and reduce impact.”

Words from The GFA Monitor Impact Partners:

Lewis PerkinsPresidentApparel Impact Institute (Aii)said: “Kudos to GFA for this new report highlighting the necessarily collaborative nature of industry efforts to accelerate positive impact. Aii is proud to contribute content on proven data-driven solutions that are ready to scale for better resource efficiency. Only with greater transparency and an eye to the huge gaps that we will need to quickly fill in the years to come will our industry succeed in the changes that are needed today.“

Laura Balmond, Fashion ManagerEllen MacArthur Foundationsaid: “GFA brings together key industry players to tackle challenges and create real change, which is why we are delighted to share our vision of a circular economy for fashion in the latest GFA Monitor report. Together, we can rethink the fashion industry from a linear model of making, making waste, to one that eliminates waste and pollution, circulates products and materials, and regenerates nature.“

Sharon Waxman, President and CEO, Fair Labor Association (FLA), said: “The GFA Monitor shows what is achievable when fashion companies commit to sustainability. At Fair Labor Association, we work with global brands to foster that same commitment to improving the lives of workers in factories around the world. Collaboration is key to ensuring the health, safety and economic well-being of workers, especially when it comes to living wages.”

Janet Mensink, Executive Director, Labor and Social Convergence Program (SLCP)said: “The need to focus on respectful and safe working environments in fashion supply chains has never been more urgent. The guidance provided in the GFA Monitor can help the industry move in the right direction and harness the power of collaborative approaches that create systemic change and maximize impact“

Ashley Gillstrategy director, textile exchange, said: “With the Climate+ strategy, Textile Exchange is committed to reducing GHG emissions in the production of fibers and materials by 45%. We urge companies to consider material choices and business models that reduce impacts without losing sight of interrelated impacts such as biodiversity, soil health and water. The GFA Monitor will provide essential guidance for changemakers in the industry journey.“

