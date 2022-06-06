Autry looks at the history and impact of dress codes

Clothes say a lot about the wearer. They convey self-expression, gender identity, spending budget, societal norms, and a desire to belong or go against the grain in protest. The history and impact of clothing is the focus of an exhibit, Dress Codes, at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles through Jan. 8, 2023.

Dress codes are the written and mostly unwritten rules that shape cultural identity. The Museums of Autry Dress Codes exhibit examines how certain Western clothing styles have emerged and transformed over trends as functional workwear, fashionable statements or must-haves for everyone. According to Stephen Aron, President and CEO of Autry, the galleries tell the story of clothing from varying cultural backgrounds and trajectories to examine how we express ourselves through the way we dress.

What stories do the clothes tell? The Autry Dress Codes exhibit examines the history, social evolution and impact of clothing associated with life on the Pacific Coast. L’Autry has organized the museum’s galleries around six symbols of Western style:

Blue jeans as an emblematic expression of American dress,

Plaid or flannel western shirts,

Fringed leather garments that are still part of Native American ceremonial dress.,

The aloha or hawaiian shirt,

The China Poblana or Mexican peasant dress, and

The functional and trendy cowboy boot.

Some of the six “dress code” areas at the Autry are explored in more detail than others. The showcase of Autry presents more than 150 objects. These include clothing from the museum’s collection of clothing and textiles, as well as artwork, photos, and more. Additionally, donations are displayed at the Autry that show the links between the items and the trends and traditions of this type of clothing.

Levis heritage

Autrys’ look at wardrobes begins with a section examining blue jeans (or denim). Although ubiquitous in the world today, jeans are garments that conjure up images of the West and American attire more than any other garment. Today, a pair of blue jeans can cost $250 or $25. They can be elegantly torn or legitimately ripped from wear.

A fictionalized history of denim is fictionalized with images of Levis 501 and Ralph Lauren. However, denim has been used since the 17th century. As the didactics posted at the Autry notes, the story is not always positive. The slave trade was tied to the indigo dye and cotton needed for denim. Denim, known as a strong fabric for workwear, was used in clothing for slaves. After the Civil War, denim production involved child labor. Now, denim is often mentioned for creating environmental issues.

As a wardrobe staple, the reasons for owning jeans have evolved. They ranged from ornate miners and cowboys to fashion rebels and designer chic. Over the years, people also wore them as symbols of sexual freedom and women’s rights. The exhibit notes that Levi Strauss & Co. began mass-producing jeans in the 1870s for miners, farmers, and cowboys. Films introduced the look to the rest of the country. Then new brands like Lee and Wrangler debuted to tie the look closely to cowboys.

The women led a fa hion revolution by wearing jeans borrowed from male family members. Levis acknowledged the fact by introducing Lady Levis in 1934. During World War II, women wore them in factories to do men’s work. Lesbians also adopted them as a means of recognizing others who shared their identity. Laws have been established in some areas prohibiting people from wearing clothes that do not belong to their sex, including women wearing jeans and fly pants. Eventually, the fashion for jeans and denim became couture. As the Autry shows, they remain today a symbol of generation, class, etc.are cultural divides.

Ways and Days Hawaiian Shirt

The Aloha clothing section at the Autry examines the clothing route of the Hawaiian Islands that went beyond local clothing and kitsch memorabilia to a global casual look. The Hawaiian or Aloha shirt is a fusion created at the beginning of the 20th century. It combined surplus kimono fabrics with the Filipino boxy shirts worn by plantation workers. The initial shirts were custom made and expensive. Then they became an emblem of Hawaiian diversity when tailors on the island created signature clothing for locals and tourists that was mass-produced beginning in the 1930s. American soldiers stationed there during the Second World War and tourists since bought them as souvenirs.

Casual Friday started in Hawaii as Aloha Friday. Eventually, the movie Office Space and other entertainment promoted Friday as Hawaiian Shirt Day. Now Hawaiian style shirts with islands and other designs.

Dress codes say a lot, but not enough

The clothes each person chooses to wear on a given day reflect a need to fit in or stand out. Dress codes, official or assumed, reflect personality, authority and purchasing power.

The museum’s exhibit encourages thinking about dressing to impress or express, whether it’s suits for work or casual Fridays, athleisure or serious workout wear. The Autry Dress Codes exhibit doesn’t get the same level of detail for certain sections, such as the cowboy boots, but delves into the history and encourages visitors to recognize the impact of dress on their lives.

Written by Dyanne Weiss

Photos of Dyanne Weiss – Aloha Shirts, jeans from 1890 and a denim jacket from 1901, Gene Autrys cowboy boots from the mid-20th century and hand-painted Mexican China Poblana skirts from the 1940s-1950s in Autry’s museum.