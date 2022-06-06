Wildcats dominate the rods in dramatic fashion and advance to regional finals





Next game: against Ole Miss 06/06/2022 | 10:00 AM Jun. 06 (Mon) / 10:00 AM versus. Ole Miss CORAL GABLES, Florida. The Arizona Wildcats (39-24) orchestrated a miraculous comeback against one of college baseball’s best shooters to beat the Miami Hurricanes (40-20) on Sunday night and advance to the Coral Gables Regional Finals. Arizona will now face Ole Miss on Monday at 10:00 a.m. MST, looking to force a much-needed tiebreak later in the day to advance to the super regional round of play. After a solo home run of Tony Bullard in the eighth inning, the Wildcats found themselves trailing the Hurricanes by one run going into the final period with their season on the line. After a pair of strikeouts to open the ninth, Nik McClaughry worked a single in the field at shortstop and advanced to second for the designated hitter Daniel Susac , who was quickly hit by a pitch. The next batter, Tanner O’Tremba worked a 1-1 count before lacing a two-out double to the wall in right center field, scoring two runs and giving Arizona a 4-3 lead, their first lead of the night. Right-handed pitcher Quinn Flanagan , for the second time on Sunday, pulled the closer role for the Wildcats. Miami managed to get the tying runner to third base with one out before a strikeout and a ground out ended the threat and extended Arizona’s season. Wildcats starting pitcher Dawson net worked four one-hitter innings for Arizona and held Miami to just one run. Arizona WildBATS RF Tanner O’Tremba : 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB 3B Tony Bullard : 2 for 4, R, 2B, HR, RBI

: 2 for 4, R, 2B, HR, RBI heart rate mac bingham : 1 for 4, R, FC, RBI

: 1 for 4, R, FC, RBI SS Nik McClaughry : 2 for 4, R

: 2 for 4, R DH Daniel Susac : 2 for 4 bullpen bullies HPL Javyn Pimental : 2.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 2K

: 2.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 2K HPR Trevor Long : 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, Victory (6-3)

HPR Quinn Flanagan : 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, Save (2)

Arizona right handed Quinn Flanagan not only his second stoppage of the season, but also his second of the day. Flanagan made back-to-back saves in playoff games against Canisius and Miami on Sunday in Coral Gables.

The Wildcats limited the Hurricanes to just four shots, tied for their lowest production of the season.

Social media coverage

??? SEND US @tannero42!! NEVER SAY DIE!! #BearDown ?? ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Jno2RmDpvr Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 6, 2022

?? NEVER COUNT US?????? #BearDown pic.twitter.com/plYMUEIq89 Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 6, 2022

Down, but never out?? This team… #BearDown pic.twitter.com/SEmNhCc18o Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 6, 2022

Playoff Tony makes a dent in the parking lot! ?? #BearDown ?? ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/FgS7UWd72Z Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 6, 2022

The day is over for Dawson, and what an outing it was. 4? innings of 1?-ball hit! #BearDown End 5 | Arizona 1, Miami 1 pic.twitter.com/KUUdql82d0 Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 6, 2022

Pac-12 leaders in twin kills shoot their 5th of the year ?? #BearDown ?? ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/VHkrUxqZxW Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 6, 2022

Mac BANGham says: Game level?? #BearDown ?? ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/NICdEDXzQ0 Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 6, 2022

Next

Arizona and Ole Miss will square off in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional Finals tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. MST. If the Wildcats win Game 1, a final deciding game will occur approximately 55 minutes after Game 1 ends. The television selections have not yet been finalized.

