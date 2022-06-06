Fashion
Speedos are all the rage, along with sagging pants and socks with sliders
Today’s fashion appetite for all things ugly knows no bounds, it seems. While women have recently had the pleasure of reviving cycling shorts, Crocs and jelly shoes – relics of decades past – menswear is now doing its part to embrace some of fashion’s most offensive styles. As such, expect to see swimsuits aka Speedos, slides with socks and drop pants trending and rising as the stars of summer fashion – and that’s (really) no good news.
Men might have thought they had escaped the sartorial wave of the 70s, 90s and A2K, but that was without counting on the determination of Generations Z and Y to bring these three decades back to the fore. As a result, as summer 2022 dawns, several fashion items that have long been overlooked – and perhaps rightly so – are set to return to men’s wardrobes. So if style isn’t on point, you’ll need to rely on a lot of imagination (and a good sense of humor) to get you through this year’s holiday season.
Speedos are in again
Speedos, briefs – call them what you will, the legendary skimpy, form-fitting swimsuits of yesteryear are trending with a vengeance and seem to be the star of the beaches all summer long. Often a must at the pool, swim briefs have long been eclipsed by shorts or briefs, offering more comfortable cuts, and above all more flattering for the male morphology. Today, the tables seem to have turned, as Speedo-style swim briefs are proving to be a major hit in the menswear department. We owe this, in particular, to fashion designers, who have been quick to put small, tight styles at the center of their latest shows.
Jacquemus and Dolce & Gabbana are just a few of the designer brands that have been keen to bring this 70s relic back into fashion. And instead of proving a flop, this swimwear style has gained followers around the world. whole, showing a certain appetite for all things ugly, as seen previously in women’s clothing. As a result, searches for the “swim trunks” category exploded across many platforms. Global fashion search engine Stylight reports a 508% boom in clicks for Speedo-like styles in April 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier – enough to make this skimpy swimsuit the star of the summer.
The classic slide and sock combo also returns
Every year, we dare to think that we may have finally gotten rid of this duo to see them come back to haunt the men’s locker room. The sliders-socks combo promises to be slipped into any self-respecting suitcase (or not!) this summer to complete the look of a German camper – which we obviously also respect, despite its lack of style.
After being brought back to the forefront by Justin Bieber and David Beckham in 2017 — thank you for nothing! — mules and socks are now worn by a host of celebrities, men and women alike, putting this dubious combination front and center in summer style and in the fashion spotlight.
And some of the biggest luxury brands, like Tommy Hilfiger or Dolce & Gabbana, have gone so far as to design (very) high-end models to complement their streetwear offerings, in turn playing a major role in this unexpected comeback. And, unsurprisingly, plenty of celebrities have jumped on the trend, from Rihanna to Kendall Jenner to many international soccer stars. And that’s not to mention those who now dare to wear socks with classic sandals, mules, or even with Crocs. Note that the sock is unquestionably the accessory of the year, now sold at a high price to sublimate any type of shoe…
Sagging is making a comeback
Who could forget that era of fashion when men were chastised for wearing baggy clothes that were way too big for their bodies, giving the world a glimpse not of their skintight whites, but of their boxer shorts. Well, drop pants are making a comeback! Straight out of American prisons, where belts were banned, sagging was popularized by American rappers in the 1990s, before the rise of skinny pants, skinny jeans and other slim fits. Once again, it was the catwalks of the biggest fashion houses that spurred the revival of this trend that we thought was definitely dead and buried.
Streetwear brands like Supreme are now offering baggy pants that make sagging an everyday reality, but luxury fashion houses like Dior are also getting in on the act, showing it’s more than just a passing trend. . At a time when designers seek to combine style and comfort, it seems that men are encouraged to re-immerse themselves in this bygone trend that was once the subject of much debate. In any case, it seems to have all the ingredients for a longer-term men’s trend. Don’t say you haven’t been warned.
This story was published via AFP Relaxnews
(Main and featured images: Art-Of-Photo / Getty Images)
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/style/speedos-are-trending-also-sagging-pants-and-socks-with-slides/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
