How do the biggest fashion luxury players position themselves on sustainability?

When it comes to sustainability, luxury fashion is often promoted as performing better than lower-cost players.

Of course, higher prices should mean better working conditions for people working in the supply chain. And higher quality products should be used longer and create less waste. But does it stand up to scrutiny?

Each year, BoF Insights compares the sustainability efforts of leading fashion companies in the luxury, retail and sportswear segments to understand the answers to these kinds of questions. The BoF Sustainability Index assesses fashion companies’ progress towards ambitious environmental and social goals in six impact categories, designed to align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and efforts to curb global warming by 2030.

The 2022 edition of the index analyzes the sustainability performance of 30 of the largest public fashion companies by 2020, addressing the 10 largest in each of the segments of luxury, retail and sportswear. Performance is assessed using a framework of over 200 different questions, with companies earning a point if their public disclosures indicate they meet the required criteria. The results allow for like-for-like comparisons and in-depth analysis of market segments on fashion sustainability performance.

How did the luxury segment perform in The BoF Sustainability Index 2022?

The 2022 BoF Sustainability Index is based on publicly available information published no later than December 31, 2021. Points are out of a possible 100.

Luxury companies outperformed the index average in all categories, but not by much.

The overall average score for the segment is 31 points out of 100, compared to 28 points for the full index of 30 companies.

The better performance of luxury is largely due to the fact that none of the worst performers sit in this segment. No luxury company scored below 10 points out of 100, while the overall performance of the high street and sportswear segments was dragged down by a number of players who scored below this threshold ( two and three respectively). Nevertheless, four of the luxury companies evaluated still obtained an overall average of less than 25 points.

Who leads the luxury segment when it comes to sustainability?

Kering tops the luxury rankings for the second consecutive year. The French luxury giants’ overall score of 47 points out of 100 also puts it second in the full index of 30 companies, behind Puma.

Although the company ranks above its peers in most categories, its long-standing practice of publishing an annual account of its impact via its environmental profit and loss report has given it particularly strong transparency. .

Burberry, a new addition to the index this year, and PVH tied for second in the segment with scores of 41 points each.

Which luxury companies are lagging behind?

Prada, Capri, Richemont and Tapestry all averaged less than 25 points out of 100, placing them at the bottom of the luxury rankings and in the bottom half of the full 30-company index.

Emissions was the only impact category in which all four companies scored over 25 points, in line with broader findings from the indices that indicate concern about climate change is driving widespread action in this area.

The bottom line

While there are luxury players among the fashion leaders in sustainability, the segment can hardly claim leadership on the subject. Its performance broadly aligns with the overall findings of the index: with just eight years to meet targets, inaction by many of the industry’s biggest players is eclipsing incremental progress among pioneers, leaving the industry with the need for urgent improvement in all areas of analysis. .

The BoF Sustainability Index 2022

How does the BoF Sustainability Index work?

The BoF Sustainability Index examines the 10 largest public companies by revenue in 2020 in three distinct segments of the fashion industry: luxury, mainstream and sportswear. It assesses performance in six impact categories: emissions, transparency, water and chemicals, waste, materials and workers’ rights.

Within these categories, companies are benchmarked against 16 ambitious environmental and social goals set by The business of fashion in consultation with a group of respected global experts. Each target contains a series of binary metrics (201 in total), which BoF researchers scored yes or no based on publicly available information on or before December 31, 2021.

More information on the methodology is available in our FAQ, or buy the report from BoF Insights to review it in full.

This article is part of a series that will be published this week. A similar analysis on the performance of the high street segment can be found on June 8 and on the sportswear segment on June 10.

The BoF Sustainability Index is based on a binary assessment that looks at companies’ public disclosures through December 31, 2021. It should be seen as a sustainability performance indicator and not an absolute measure. BoF accepts advertising arrangements from various partners, some of which may be listed in The Sustainability Index. These advertising arrangements and the Index are managed by separate parts of the business. LVMH is part of a group of investors who together hold a minority stake in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder documentation guaranteeing BoF full editorial independence.