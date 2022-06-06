After latest blunders, hackers offer Rodolfo Castro to make room for OF Travis Swaggerty





The arrival of one Pittsburgh Pirates rookie came at the expense of another, as infielder Rodolfo Castro was picked for Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday to make room on the roster for outfielder Travis Swaggerty a day after making a pair of costly blunders against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Castro, 23, hit .197 (14 for 71) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs in 21 games with the Pirates this season, but committed five errors at shortstop and one at second goal. He came off the bench for a homer and had four RBIs in Wednesday’s 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to earn a three-game series sweep. But Pirates manager Derek Shelton slammed Castro’s effort on a pop fly in the second set on Saturday that went down for a double play, calling it “not acceptable”. Castro also erred in the sixth inning, when he tossed a ball and pitched it away from first base. “I think there were a few things in the decision,” Shelton said. “No. 1, I mean you’ve all seen Rudy play. That (pop fly play) was an outlier. It was very unusual. He’s a kid who plays with a ton of energy, plays hard everything time. I think he had a bad time. So you know, it’s something that we talked about and moved on, because it’s not Rudy Castro. Derek Shelton discusses the reasons behind Rodolfo Castro’s Triple-A option, a day after the Pirates manager criticized his efforts on a pop fly that led to a costly double play. pic.twitter.com/VmbnpH23dH — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) June 5, 2022 The Pirates are expected to use rookie Tucupita Marcano, who played mostly in the outfield, at second base. Fellow rookie Diego Castillo started at shortstop Sunday against the Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Shelton pointed out that Castro needed development on both sides of the ball and would be better served working on those things at the Triple-A level rather than the majors. “He’s a kid with a lot of energy that we like, and I think he’s going to be a really good major league player for us,” Shelton said. “We need him to basically work on some things in Indy to clean up those things.” Shelton said Castro will play second base, shortstop and third base at Indianapolis, noting that some of his errors were due to his unfamiliarity with shortstop play and others because he ” got a little too fast” trying to line the ball up and make plays. “Something we have to keep working on for its versatility. The other thing is if you make a mistake or two or struggle at the big league level, mentally it can wear you down a bit. We may have seen that a bit with Rudy, in terms of physical error. But it’s something I think he’ll be able to clean up. He’s a talented boy. It’s just now that we have to give it a break and not be at big league level. Swaggerty, the Pirates’ 2018 first-round pick (10th overall), was due to arrive just before the start of Sunday’s game. Swaggerty went .280/.362/.439 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 RBIs in 35 games at Indianapolis. “He swung the bat really well,” Shelton said. “He played very well overall. Anytime we can add a guy who plays that well, it’s really important. “Every time you add rookies, it’s fun. And we keep adding more, which is a testament to the good work we’ve done in player development. We keep adding guys who can help our major league team.

Kevin Gorman is an editor at Tribune-Review. You can contact Kevin by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

