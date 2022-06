Her style reigns at the platinum jubilee

Rule 2: Keep a hat on the side Before wearing the crown, future queens must conquer the millinery minefield and find a hat stylish enough to impress onlookers without becoming a meme-loving headpiece, like Princess Beatrices Philip Treacy’s headpiece worn at the 2011 royal wedding. Kate experimented with a stylized velvet trilby by Jane Corbett in 2011, exaggerated headbands, such as the Jane Taylor beaded appliqué worn at Prince Louis’ christening in 2018 and an alpaca hat for the church service at Sandringham. Princess Diana wearing a Philip Somerville hat and a Catherine Walker suit in Dubai, 1989; Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a Philip Treacy hat and an Alexander McQueen coat dress. Credit:Getty For the platinum jubilee, Kate demonstrated her current preference for Philip Treacy’s angled hubcaps. Loading It may not be a revolutionary style, but it’s great to see the return of the flattering angled brim, says Melbourne milliner Melissa Jackson, who anticipates orders of disc styles as Spring Carnival approaches of Flemington. If you have some great earrings to show off, even better. Although Kate wore the Saturn-style navy and white Treacy hat for Trooping the Colour, reminiscent of the turban hat worn by Princess Diana in Dubai in 1989, her go-to style is angled with a flower under the brim, as worn with Lemon Emilia Robe Wickstead at the Thanksgiving service. She wore the same style of hat to Trooping the Color and Royal Ascot in 2019. With her worn hair, the hat tilt elongates the neck and perfectly balances Kate’s full look, Jackson says. Rule 3: Remind people that you have the common touch Kate has always managed to walk the fine line of mixing designer clothes, like the Alexander McQueen dress worn at the BAFTA Awards in 2017, which according to Harper’s Bazaar costs US$10,605 ($14,740) and bargains from ASOS and Zara. Stepping through the glitz of her recent designer piece show, the Duchess shared photos of herself in a pink gingham Brora blouse and Other Stories high-waisted jeans on social media. The jeans were first worn by Kate when she received her COVID-19 shot in May 2021. You too could look like a princess, with the blouse costing $129 ($224), but you’ll need to register on a waiting list. The new rules are on their way. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Receive it in your mailbox every Monday.

