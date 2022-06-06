Indian men’s team emerge as champions and beat Poland 6-4 in final

India made a stunning comeback after coming down three goals to beat Poland 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s Championship on Sunday.

India, who topped the five-team league standings with three wins and a draw in the final, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Lausanne: A stunning India made a stunning comeback after trailing by three goals to beat Poland 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s Championship here on Sunday.

India, who topped the five-team league standings with three wins and a draw in the final, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record.

It was India’s second victory over the same opponents. India had beaten Poland, who finished second with two wins and as many losses, 6-2 in their league round-robin match three and a half hours earlier in the day.

Playing their third game of the day, the Indians were stunned for a while after Poland scored three unanswered goals in the opening five minutes through Mateusz Nowakowski (1st), Wojciech Rutkowski (5th) and captain Robert Pawlak (5th).

Poland only played one game on Sunday before the final against the two Indians and perhaps that could have an effect on Graham Reid’s men in the fast-paced format played in just 20 minutes in a game.

But the Indians quickly regrouped after the initial jolt with Sanjay and captain Gurinder Singh finding the target in the eighth and ninth minutes respectively to go to rest behind 2-3.

It was only a matter of time for the Indians to get their mojo back as they took a 4-3 lead after fine field goals from Dhami Boby Singh (11th) and the tournament’s most prolific goalscorer Raheel Mohammad (13th).

Once on the front of the stage, nothing stopped the Indians against an unhappy Poland since Raheel (17th) and Singh (19th) scored their respective second goals of the match to complete the formalities.

Poland captain Jacek Kurowski pulled one back in the 18th minute to close the goal gap.

Raheel finished the tournament with 10 goals in five matches at the top of the scoring charts.

Earlier, India first edged Malaysia 7-3, scoring four second-half goals in a stunning display before beating Poland 6-2 in the second game of the day.

India topped the five-team standings after the round-robin league stage with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India beat Switzerland 4-3 and drew Pakistan 2-2 on Saturday.

Pakistan could have qualified for the final and faced India had they won against Malaysia in their last league game, but the game ended in a 5-5 draw. Pakistan finished third with five points.

The Indian women’s team, however, failed to advance to the final after drawing 4-4 ​​with South Africa in the second match after beating Switzerland 4-3 earlier in the day . The Indians would have entered the final if they had beaten South Africa by a margin of two goals. They finished fourth in the five-team standings with four points from a win, a draw and two losses.

In the first men’s game of the day, Raheel Mohammed continued his scoring streak by scoring three goals against Malaysia and then striking twice against Poland to play a pivotal role in booking a top spot in India.

He had also found the target three times on Saturday – twice against Switzerland and once against Pakistan. He racked up eight goals in four matches to lead the tournament goalscoring chart.

Besides Raheel’s three strikes in the 8th, 14th and 18th minutes, Gursahibjit Singh (1st and 17th) and Sanjay (10th and 12th) were the other Indian scorers against Malaysia who scored through Rosdi Firadus (4th and 13th) and captain Noor Nabil (9th).

The Indians were leading 3-2 at halftime of the 20-minute game.

India completely dominated the match against Poland, taking a 5-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Sanjay (2nd), Raheel (4th and 9th), Gursahibjit Singh (7th) and Mandeep Mor ( 10th).

Moirangthem Rabichandra (15th) added a goal for India in the second session while Arzynski Gracjan (13th) and captain Kurowski Jacek (16th) closed the gap for Poland.

