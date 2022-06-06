



Characteristic fashion Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fashion Highlights The Platinum Jubilee weekend was full of memorable fashion, from the Queen’s bead-embellished Trooping the Color outfit to Prince Louis’ tiny sailor suit.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations were full of lavish pageantry to mark 70 years of the British monarch’s reign. And with the packed schedule of events, which included a tribute service at St. Paul’s Cathedral and a concert at Buckingham Palace, there were plenty of fashion highlights. Members of the Royal Family were seen throughout the four-day weekend dressed in soft color palettes, structured silhouettes and of course elaborate fascinators. The Queen herself wore some of the most memorable Jubilee looks, including an ice blue beaded ensemble on Thursday and a bright green coat and matching hat for a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Her most playful outfit was perhaps the blue and yellow dress she donned at tea time with none other than Paddington Bear – in her usual blue coat and red bucket hat – paired with a large black handbag hiding a marmalade sandwich. Stella McCartney fuchsia one-piece blazer dress worn for the Jubilee pageant. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her only public appearance, Never missing a beat in style, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore one remarkable outfit after another of a white Alexander McQueenStella McCartney fuchsia one-piece blazer dress worn for the Jubilee pageant. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her only public appearance, dazed in a chic Dior white trench dress and straw hat by royal favourite, milliner Stephen Jones. And four-year-old Prince Louis stole the show in a tiny sailor suit, as he was pictured shouting as planes flew overhead during the Trooping the Color military parade. Celebrities were also spotted bringing their A-game fashion with models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss nodding to British design during their pageant appearances on Sunday – Campbell was pictured in a classic Burberry trench coat and Moss evoked the Union Jack wearing a red, white and blue cropped jacket. Below, check out some of the best fashion moments from the event. Three generations of the royal family gathered on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace, with the Queen wearing a bright green outfit and Kate Middleton wearing a fuschia Stella McCartney dress. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage During a visit to Cardiff Castle, Prince George matched his father Prince William in a smart navy suit, while his sister Princess Charlotte wore a navy frock coat. Kate stood out among the darker palettes in a red orange single-breasted coat and navy heels. Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Wearing a minimal belted trench coat, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex chose an all-white Dior look for her appearance at St Paul’s Cathedral. She chose to pin her hair up for the occasion under her wide-brimmed white Stephen Jones Millinery hat. Credit: Max Momby/Indigo/Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore a buttery yellow ensemble, with a midi dress paired with a twist waist and pearl earrings. Her hat was easily one of the most striking of the day, with yellow flowers under her brim. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince Louis wore a white and navy sailor suit for Trooping the Colour. Credit: Max Momby/Indigo/Getty Images Model Kate Moss joined the pageant show in style, wearing a Union Jack red, white and blue cropped jacket, flowers in her hair and a black dress. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage Model Naomi Campbell waved to her adoring audience atop one of the parade floats, wearing a Burberry trench dress, layered necklaces and a shawl. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage Singer Alicia Keys performed in a black gold cape and velvet dress by Moschino at the Platinum Party at the Palace, paired with a sparkly braid. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth wore a blue and yellow floral dress for tea time with none other than Paddington Bear, who was present in her blue coat and red hat. The Queen proved to be a big fan of Paddington’s favorite snack – marmalade sandwiches – as she pulled one out of her black handbag during a skit. Credit: Buckingham Palace/Canal Studio A number of jockeys who have previously competed on Queen Elizabeth II’s horses at the races attended the Epsom Derby dressed in its purple, red and gold racing colours. Credit: Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images Famous West End performer Jason Donovan reprized his role as Joseph in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, showing off a puffy rainbow cape as he performed at the Palace concert. Credit: Henry Nicholls/Pool/AFP/Getty Images British Olympians Tom Daley and Jessica Ennis Hill presented at the Platinum Party at The Palace. Daley wore a navy double-breasted blazer from Louis Vuitton. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge wore a crisp white blazer dress, a navy and white slanted hat and a set of sapphire and diamond jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana at Trooping the Colour. Credit: Max Momby/Indigo/Getty Images Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and Lady Frederick Windsor looked giddy in pink dresses and ornate fascinators. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Andrew’s daughters arrived at a reception at the Guildhall in complementary colours, Princess Eugenie wearing a bold orange Emilia Wickstead dress and Princess Beatrice in a blue Beulah London outfit. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Image Top image caption: Intricate beaded lace trim and an ice-blue hue enhanced one of Queen Elizabeth’s must-have silhouettes: a formal long coat (pinned with a diamond brooch)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/platinum-jubilee-fashion-queen-elizabeth/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos