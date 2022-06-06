Sara Tendulkars long olive dress, quilted Chanel bag and glittery sandals





When the weekend rolls around, light clothing is a necessity, especially with scorching weather like this. If you’re wondering how to do this, Sara Tendulkar is here to show you how. Sachin Tendulkar’s famous daughter stepped out for a bite to eat on Sunday and looked exceptionally prim and poised while remaining chic and breezy. Sara was pictured wearing an olive-colored sleeveless maxi dress. Chic as always, she kept her accessories to a minimum with a stunning black quilted Chanel bag and gold chain strap. In keeping with the muted color scheme, she wore a pair of sparkly beige sandals, tied her hair in a neat ponytail and wore a smartwatch with a white band on her hand. Sara Tendulkar shows us how less really is more when it comes to casual style. Sara Tendulkar in the city Get Sara Tendulkar’s chic casual style Want a minimalist yet chic look like the star child? Our celebrity-inspired selection will bring you close enough. Sara Tendulkar in the city (Also Read: He Couldn’t Look More Stylish Than Sara Tendulkar In Gorgeous Black lehenga For Diwali celebrations) Janelle Forever New Midi Shirt Dress Photo credit: Nykaa Fashion The olive colored midi shirt dress has buttons down the front with long sleeves, collar, belt and chest pockets. Rs 3,495, was Rs 5,800 Buy it here H&M quilted shoulder bag Photo credit: H&M The padded shoulder bag is made of faux leather, has two compartments and an interior zipped compartment along which comes a gold chain shoulder strap and closure. 2,699 rupees Buy it here STEVE MADDEN Braided T-strap flat sandals Photo credit: Ajio The flip flops have gold braided straps with buckles for ankle adjustment. Rs 2,750, was Rs 5,499 Buy it here (Also read: Sara Tendulkar ups the fitness quotient in a burgundy crop top and tights with a braided ponytail)

