Winners of the 2022 LVMH Prize: Steven Stokey Daley, Eli Russell Linnetz and Idris Balogun

The LVMH Prize, which is basically the biggest prize a young designer can win, is good enough to spot the next big thing in fashion. marine greenhouse, who won in 2017, is leading the industry’s shift towards regenerative fashion. Simon Porte Jacquemus, Class of 2015, has set the bar high when it comes to celebrity dressing and viral moments on the catwalk. winner 2016 Grace Wales Bonners Adidas sneaker collaborations are at the feet of nearly every downtown creative in every city in the world. This year’s winners were announced this morning. And in another sign that some of fashion’s most interesting ideas come from menswear, judging designers Kim Jones, Stella McCartney, Nigo, Jonathan Anderson and Silvia Venturini Fendi, among others, voted for a trio whose masculine roots run deep. Steven Stokey Daley of SS Daley, famously one of Harry Styles’ favorite labels, won the top prize. The finalists (who received the second annual Karl Lagerfeld Prize) were two Americans: a Dior collaborator ERL’s Eli Russel Linnetzand slow fashion specialist Idris Balogun from Winnie New York. From left to right: Eli Russell Linnetz, Steven Stokey Daley and Idris Balogun Saskia LAWAKS In a Zoom interview after the awards announcement, Linnetz and Balogun were still processing the fact that they are now, essentially, the torchbearers of emerging American menswear. At least for next year! said Linnetz. Balogun added: We didn’t even realize it until someone else said it. It’s beautiful, because we both have very dynamic things to say, Eli from Venice Beach and I from my Nigerian heritage from London to New York. Of all the designers nominated for the award, Linnetz might have the most established brand, in terms of pop culture awareness. He pulled off one of the most memorable moments from last year’s Met Gala by A$AP Rocky dressing room in a prom tuxedo and massive duvet cape, and last month spring 23 Diors collection soaked in sunscreen designed by guests with Kim Jones. Winnie New York, on the other hand, is still quite niche. As of this morning, Winnie has just under 9,000 Instagram followers, and Balogun is more of an in-depth researcher and pattern-making perfectionist than a pop culture savant. Baloguna Burberry and Tom Ford specialized in understated luxury: blazers finished with painstaking details learned by hand during his first job at Savile Row, which he landed aged 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/fashion/article/lvmh-prize-winners-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos