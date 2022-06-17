How to buy Fashion Nova’s makeup line, NovaBeauty





We’ve all heard of fast food and fast fashion, but what about fast beauty? Grandmother of fast fashion, Fashion Nova, launched its first beauty line, NovaBeauty, on June 14, adding a new category to its repertoire of cheap, fast-delivered products. Drugstore makeup dupes have existed alongside luxury makeup products since the dawn of time, but the e-commerce element of Fashion Novas might just be a game-changer. The first NovaBeauty drop, the Lip Collection, offers three products ranging from $10 to $12: Perfect Pout Lipstick in 26 shades and 3 finishes, Snatched 2-in-1 Lip Liner in 10 shades, and Rich Glow Hydrating Lip Gloss in 12 shades. With a multitude of shades and finishes, from warm red to the perfect nude brown, and from shimmer to matte, it’s easy to create your perfect summer lip kit on a budget. In a coil posted on the @novabeautys Instagram page, a #novababe creates the stunning red lip, applying Snatched 2-in-1 Lip Pencil in Red, Luminous Cream Lipstick in Blaze and Rich Glow Hydrating Lip Gloss in Dime on her plumped pout. More than seventeen After two years in the making, the 48-piece cruelty-free, vegan-friendly lip collection is just the beginning for Nova Beauty, which has already released previews of its next drop, the Eye Collection, comprised of 29 new products. for eyes and eyebrows. On the fashion front, Fashion Nova is known for its rapid, high-volume declines reflecting the micro-trend cycle. “Fashion Nova has always been about the complete look, an inclusive, head-to-toe, trend-driven, accessible and high-quality aesthetic,” said Richard Saghian, CEO and Founder of Fashion Nova and NovaBeauty in a statement. Press. “We took the same approach with NovaBeauty. Fashion Novas’ foray into beauty isn’t into uncharted territory. In May 2021, fast fashion retailer Zara launched its makeup line, with products ranging from $8 to $26. Even in its early days, Nova Beauty received the celebrity stamp of approval, from Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith to Adriana Lima who Instagrammed the Lip Collection on launch day. Wearing the liner in Pink Nude 01 Lipstick in Dream Gloss in Select, Chrishell captioned her story as @NovaBeauty’s’Nova Babes‘ Highlight of Instagram story, browsing the collection while showing off her natural lip look only better. Want to recreate Chrishell’s look or find your own signature lip? Check out the latest lips below.

