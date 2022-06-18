Pitti fort: Buyers and designers flock to Florence





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. The first figures published by Pitti Uomo confirm what was evident this week: the number of brands and buyers has rebounded. Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, said shortly before the show closed on Friday evening that he expected the total number of buyers to reach around 11,000. Compared to last summer’s edition, the first physical Pitti after two all-digital installments destroyed by the pandemic, he added that the number of Italian buyers had increased by 125%, while foreign buyers had more than tripled. Read more How Pitti is shaping the menswear industry The long-running hybrid menswear event held in Florence – part trade show, part fashion week – thinks it can bounce back in January from the pandemic doldrums. Highlighting the influx of buyers and brands from previously locked down places, including Japan, Korea and Australia, Napoleone said: “We have finally become again that melting pot of voices, faces, colors and human connections that we have been missing for two years. years. Bruce Pask, director of menswear at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, agreed the week was familiar to pre-2020 Pittis. He said Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman dealers were in attendance and looking at the sellers’ collections current ones, placing orders and looking for new designers. It continues to be one of the most important representations of the new season’s luxury sportswear collections, especially from Italian-made brands, and really grounds the season and lays the groundwork for what we’ll see next on catwalks and in showrooms. Highlights for Pask were this season’s special guest designer Grace Wales Bonner (a rumored Louis Vuitton menswear designer is a candidate), as well as Florences Polimoda’s second synced closing show with Pitti, l fashion school. He said all of these make for a rich and inspiring experience at Pitti Uomo that will ultimately translate into excitement for our customers. On Wednesday evening, Pitti Immagine CEO Napoleone took me on the back of his Vespa from the launch of a new Brunello Cucinelli boutique in the city center to the opening of the Ann Demeulemeesters retrospective on the sidelines. After two seasons in which Florence at times seemed eerily quiet, tourists and shoppers once again thronged the streets. For Pitti and for Florence, Napoleon said through his helmet, this is a very important moment. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Eclectic, Individual: Changing Moods Shape 2020s Men’s Fashion Delphine Arnault on what it takes to win the LVMH Prize Marco de Vincenzo named new creative director of Etro

