Quay and Cotton On bring Australian flair to Fashion Fair

Written by Ben Hensley A pair of popular Australian fashion retailers have found a new home at the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno. The famous fashionable sunglasses store Quay debuted at fashion fair in April in the outer part in front of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. A month earlier, clothing retailer Cotton On had opened in the mall near Forever 21. Cotton On and its subsidiaries are Australia’s largest global retailer, with over 1,500 stores in 22 countries, employing over 18,000 people worldwide. With multiple locations in Southern California and a handful of Bay Area locations, the opening at Fashion Fair in Fresno marks Cotton On’s fourth store in the Central Valley, joining Visalia, Bakersfield and Modesto. Cotton On offers casual, on-trend Aussie style at an affordable price without compromising on quality, said Dana Tommons, USA Country Brand Manager. Making a positive difference is at the heart of what we do. Cotton On occupies the space that previously housed New York and Company. The retailers’ plans are to continue to expand its reach to new markets in the United States. At this time, we don’t have any specific plans to share around the Central Valley, although we plan to continue to expand across the United States in key areas, Tommons said. Many Cotton Ons products, such as its swimwear, are made with recycled fabrics and the company is focused on being environmentally friendly. Were famous for our denim, Tommons said. Last year [we] achieved 83% of our 2023 goal of washing 100% of our jeans using water reduction processes. Cotton On has clothing options for men, women and kids, with in-store and online sales up to 70% off, with many items priced under $20. We want our customers to express their personal style and feel good about themselves, Tommons said. Popular with reality TV stars, Quay recently collaborated with Paris Hilton on an eyewear line. Related Story: New Bowling, Entertainment Center Debuts at Fashion Fair

