Must Read: Ripley’s denies Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which went wrong at Revlon





Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images These are the stories that make fashion headlines on Friday. Ripley’s denies Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress

vanessa friedman The New York Times recaps everything there is to know about the saga of Kim Kardashian wearing (and allegedly ruined) Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala. “On Thursday, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, the organization that owns the dress, released a statement on its website denying allegations on social media that Ms. Kardashian’s appearance in the dress caused damage to the dress, the twisting around the zipper and losing some of the rhinestones,” Friedman reports.The New York Times} What was wrong with Revlon

Following 90-year-old beauty company Revlon’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Thursday, Rachel Strugatz of fashion company unpacks what was wrong with the company. Strugatz points to a variety of issues, including years of declining sales, supply chain issues, growing debt, changing consumer behaviors towards drugstore cosmetics, a growing number of celebrities and independent brands that steal market share and an inability to invest in digital campaigns or “or become aware of [sic] the full potential of its attempts to refresh its brand.”{fashion company} Virgil Abloh’s book will be published posthumously

Publisher Penguin Random House One World to publish Virgil Abloh’s book Work in progress posthumously, reports Michelle Ruiz for vogue. The book, which does not yet have a release date, is co-authored by Abloh and Anja Aronowsky Cronberg, founder and editor-in-chief of Clothes. {vogue} Scroll to continue Gee’s Bend quilters explain how a rise in fashion partnerships is affecting their community

Tara Donaldson reports on the impact the rise in fashion partnerships has had on Gee’s Bend’s quilting craft community during WWD. “While the historic quilting of the small black community that is still known to residents as Gee’s Bend (although it is officially Boykin, Alabama) has been a tradition since the 19th century, a wave recent collaborations with the brand has brought the rural community to the catwalk,” writes Donaldson. “So far, although things are going quite well, according to some of the quilters, there is more to be done in terms of transparency and the longer-term economic viability of some of these partnerships.” {WWD} New documentary follows Quannah Chasinghorse

New short film documents the life and story of model and Indigenous land advocate Quannah Chasinghorse, reports Jenna Kunze for She: "Shot over a three-year period, the film highlights the multi-generational effort behind Chasinghorse's activism to protect his ancestral Han Gwich'in homeland, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northern Alaska, from the oil drilling and the accelerated effects of climate change. Wikler met Chasinghorse on Capitol Hill, where the two were both lobbying to stop oil drilling in the Arctic refuge in 2019." {She}

