Kim Kardashian didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 dress, says collector who loaned it to star | Ents & Arts News





Kim Kardashian didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress when she wore it to the Met Gala, the collector who lent her the dress has said. The reality TV star made waves when she appeared at the glitzy fundraiser wearing the actual dress worn by Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US President John F Kennedy. However, the decision has since been criticized, including by a fellow Monroe collector who photos posted online appearing to show damage to the dress which has since been returned to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. Scott Fortner called the decision to loan the article “irresponsible”. But Ripley’s has now hit back and said one thing he can say “with confidence” is that Kardashian “didn’t cause any damage to Marilyn Monroe’s famous ‘Happy Birthday’ dress from 1962.” Kardashian wore the dress for a short time on the red carpet, before changing into a replica. “From the bottom of the steps at the Met, where Kim entered the dress, to the top where she was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” the VP of publishing said. and Ripley’s licensee Amanda Joiner, who was continually with the dress on Gala day and during transport from Orlando to New York. In a blog post, Ripley’s said the dress had already been damaged when it acquired it at auction in 2016 for $4.8 million. “A report written on the condition of the dress in early 2017 indicates ‘a number of seams are pulled and worn,'” he said. “Not surprising given the fragility of the material. There are creases in the back by the hooks and eyes, among other instances of damage.” Image:

The dress originally cost $12,000 (9,500) and the movie star had to be sewn into it. Photo: AP

He said Kardashian wearing the dress sparked a conversation: “No matter which side of the debate you’re on, the historical significance of the dress hasn’t been denied, but rather highlighted. “[An] A whole new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe.” Ripley’s said it will continue to display the dress “as is” throughout the fall. The International Council of Museums has since issued a statement, discouraging collectors from lending historic clothing for wear. Image:

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe singing happy birthday to President Kennedy

He said: “Although the dress belongs to a private collection, the heritage should be understood as belonging to humanity, regardless of the institution that has custody of it. “As museum professionals, we strongly recommend that all museums avoid lending historical clothing for wear, as these are artifacts of the material culture of its time, and they should be preserved for future generations.”

