



Until this week, only true fashion insiders believe that VPs of marketing and editors of trade magazines have discussed, let alone criticized, a known industry sustainability rating system. as the Higg index. Sunday, the New York Timeslifted the curtain on the controversies surrounding how some fashion giants respond to customers, and even national governments, about their impact on the environment. In recent years, fashion brands have skillfully recast petroleum-based synthetic textiles into faux leather, as well as polyesterandtraditional nylon, such as vegan leather and vegan silk in an attempt to appeal to increasingly sustainability-conscious audiences. Admittedly, the coined category of vegan leather is on its own an umbrella term that encompasses a wide variety of textiles spanningrecent news like mushroom and pineapple leather (which, it should be noted, may require plastic coatings) and petroleum-based plastic leather, a favorite of fast fashion behemoths. Only one alternative to leather Mirum, also known as vegetable leatherclaim to be completely free of petrochemicals. In herarticle, Hiroko Tabuchi explores how the leading sustainability rating system, the Sustainable Apparel Coalitions Higg Index, apparently rates synthetic textiles made from petrochemicals known to have a detrimental impact on the environment more favorably than natural textiles. The Coalition, which oversees the index and counts retail and fashion giants like Walmart, Amazon, Nike and Patagonia among its members and counts H&M on its board, said the ratings for textiles come from independent and scientifically reviewed data.

As Tabuchi notes, however, the origins of this data can be dubious. For example, spandex or Lycra ratings are based on historical data from Invista, the largest spandex producer in the world at the time. Tabuchi also claims that the index also ranks polyester as one of the most durable fabrics in the world, despite being in a category of synthetic textiles that leaches.microplasticsinthe oceanas well as ourlungs and blood. What polyester and other petroleum-based textiles have going for them is that they can be remarkably cheap to produce, allowing fashion brands that favor them to keep costs low and profits high. So perhaps it’s not entirely surprising that Tabuchis’ reporting followed areprimandof the Higg Index by the Norwegian Consumer Authority, which monitors claims of greenwashing in consumer marketing. According toInterceptthe Higg index would now face ato forbid in the Nordic country.Update: June 16, fashion company reported that the Norwegian Consumer Authority has demanded that H&M and sportswear brand Norrna “amend or remove their marketing listing data from the Higg Index” by September 1 and August 14, respectively, citing the information as misleading to consumers. The Sustainable Apparel Coalition has also been warned by the watchdog group against further use of Higg data in consumer marketing in Norway. Their approach was shrouded in a lot of secrecy. It’s not a transparent system, says former Coalition board member Linda Greer, who told the New York Timesthat she resigned from her position this year due to the organization’s lack of progress on environmental and climate policies. This industry, perhaps more than any other sector, is very talkative, very big on the next exciting thing, almost like it’s a fashion show, the most recent seasons.

