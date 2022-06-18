1017 ALYX 9SM Spring 2023 Mens Fashion Show Review

Meet me at the pool party

By Angela Baidoo

Swapping house party for pool party, Matthew Williams is evolving his brand to meet the new mood.

The abandoned raw pool on the north side of Milan was an ideal location for the mixed 1017 Alyx 9SM collection. Having mastered the art of tailoring as a brand signature, Williams took a more relaxed approach to her craft. Adding to this evolution of brand codes, girls – and guys – can now party at Alyx, as candy pink mini dresses, sheer crochet tops and satin pants paraded the edge of the swimming pool.

If the girls wanna hang out and party in Alyx, that’s fine with me Matthew Williams

Addressing the spirit of celebration, the very essence of #y2k – which is enjoying its second coming via social media, thanks in large part to a cohort of Gen Z content creators and artists, was watching you Dua Lipa – was evident in the collections of ultra-fitted bodycon dresses. Picked up as a post-pandemic rallying call, where we’re all encouraged to go out and party like it was in 1999, Williams backed up that sentiment, noting after the show that If these dresses make you want to go out, then enjoy. !. The dresses in question were mini length and came in a palette of pink, white or black and featured asymmetrical ruching and bows, and despite a lack of waist representation on the runway, these party favorites will likely work on a range of body types and will be much more accessible than, say, a tailored blazer. It will be interesting to see which publications are brave enough to style these looks in editorials that open up the #y2k aesthetic to an audience above a size 0.

Whether intentional or not, there was also an unexpected synergy (mini-dresses and skirts hold up, again maybe not) between genders, as many of the pieces had an inclusiveness that would allow them to work for everyone. . Loose-fit cargo pants in denim and utility twills, oversized biker jackets embossed with the Alyx logo, and boxy vests with waterproof zippers are easy wins, but go further and a number of updates. collections on the ubiquitous tank top (another garment that has gone viral thanks to Ms. Prada) with an asymmetrical strap that can be worn by Alyx’s male, female, or fluid customers.

Known for his razor-sharp cut, it was refreshing to see the designer actively exploring a new way of working and perfecting the art of imperfection. The raw finish of the denim and outerwear continues to give the brand the edge it has always possessed, but more than that, Williams felt it…they give the clothes a soul, that something. indecipherable that can take a classic denim jacket into the realm of eternity. wardrobe piece.

I’ve always loved raw cut hemlines, these kinds of imperfections give pieces vibe and energy. Matthew Williams

Last season we saw Williams play with color, through the pursuit of lipstick and the introduction of lavender, this season the designer didn’t throw the punches, the safe bets were out and the hyper-shimmers were in, like a flash of neon yellow crossing the sea of ​​monochrome for a visceral hit that was also applied to clutches and thigh-high laced pumps. This addition is one the designer should continue to explore, as his brand loyalists who will have grown accustomed to his all-black ensembles that are never basic as they hide layers upon layers of highly technical construction will surely appreciate the uplift that a neon yellow maxi dress worn under a reclining biker will bring their wardrobe the spin.

Addressing the brand’s social media tagline Seeking a Meaningful Connection, just before the show, a message was posted giving the first 150 fans who responded a chance to attend. But with a Google:Earth image accompanying the post, the more technically savvy brand followers figured out the location and showed up anyway in hopes of marking an entrance, and in a staggered move with a typical fashion show, but in step with the evolution of the industry, it seems that at Alyx at least, everyone is invited to the party.