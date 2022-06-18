Why Less Is More During the Tennessee Festival





Bonnaroo is a music and arts festival and many of the attendees here this weekend are walking works of art clad in bright colors, glittery makeup, colorful hair extensions and little else. Hannah Greene of Kingsport, Tennessee, who had jewelry around her eyes, said she loves dressing for Bonnaroo because it celebrates music and art. “I love doing body art,” she said. “Plus, I feel like I look like Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella, so that’s the vibe I’m going for tonight. It’s the only place you can really wear anything.” Bonnaroo 2022 Live Updates:Keep up to date with what’s happening at The Farm The storm hits the farm:Festival-goers had to briefly secure their tents and shelter in place on Friday With extreme summer temperatures settling on Manchester Farm, the theme for festival outfits at Bonnaroo 2022 is ‘less is more’. Some Bonnarovians simply tried to dress for the heat in swimsuits, shorts and tank tops while others saw the 90-100 degree heat as an opportunity to show off some flair. Many dazzled from head to toe with everything from sparkly eyelashes to their sequined high-top Chuck Taylors. Larkin Gordon, who was from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said she and her group of friends, along with a few new ones she made at the campsite, coordinated their outfits for their favorite artist each day. . “I just wanted to color-code and get different vibes every day,” she said, donning sparkles to her cheeks, a highlighter green halter top and matching leggings. “I wear different colors every day depending on the artist. There was colorful music today, so we went colorful.” When the Suicide Boys take the stage, Gordon and his new friends, sisters Billy and Abagail Brown from northern Illinois, plan to change their look and wear black. “Saturday is more country so I’m wearing a cowgirl outfit and Sunday is Stevie Nicks so I’m going more for a Coachella, bohemian look,” she said. Sydney Brashear of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee said she felt Bonnaroo was very “rainbow and pride-inspired”. “There’s a lot of disco vibes around here, so I put on my disco outfit,” she said, wearing a rainbow top, silver shorts, disco ball earrings and five inch stacked high tennis shoes. “I put my boots on elevated because I’m so short. It makes me about five inches taller. Other common fashion trends seen in Centeroo were hats, fishnet stockings (often shiny), paper fans, pashmina shawls for sun protection, colored hair extensions, sunscreen, and hair packs. hydration.

