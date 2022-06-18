Jennifer Aniston borrows Monica Geller’s midi dress from Friends





The actress recently posted a candid photo on Instagram Stories (which was also shared on her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan‘s grid) to show off her new ‘do’, and let’s just say the singular selfie caused quite a stir on social media.

While her fresh haircut looked more fabulous than ever, it was her signature outfit that caught the eye in a major way. It turns out that Aniston revived a very memorable floral dress – straight from the set of Friendsas seen on Monica Geller at the time.

“Does the dress look familiar? 👀 I still have it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends.” she captioned her post.

If that doesn’t release BFF energy, we don’t know!

Sure, we all know Aniston and Courteney Cox share an unbreakable IRL BFF bond, but it’s even more endearing to see the star borrow clothes (last seen in 2004, no less) worn by her former co-star. Remarkably, the short-sleeved, lace-trimmed midi dress style seen on Aniston is right on trend today, proving that the finer things in life (fashion and friendship, in this case) really do box stand the test of time.

If the idea of ​​filling your wardrobe with a Friends-inspired look of your choice, you’re in luck. As you probably know, what’s old becomes new again, so it wasn’t hard to find a few cap sleeves, floral midi dresses which captured the good taste of Monica Geller.

This floral number from Amazon topped the charts for us at just $34, just like this subtly sexy lace up style by Betsey Johnson who we could easily see on Rachel Green on several occasions. This free people design has more of a boho vibe (in case Phoebe Buffay feels that trend too); while this aerial silhouette of Levi’s makes an ideal outfit for lounging at Central Perk.

Shop more affordable short sleeve midi dresses below – and hey, maybe buy one for your BFF too.

