Kim Kardashian Didn’t Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress, Says Ripley’s





Kim Kardashian made headlines for wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala this year and more than a month later her outfit is still causing a stir online, with some people speculating she damaged the dress. Ripley’s Believe It or Not, who loaned the dress to Kardashian, now says she didn’t damage it. Kardashian explained at length how she borrowed the dress from Ripley’s, which has several exhibits around the United States featuring pop culture artifacts and other memorabilia. She also explained that, despite the weight loss, it didn’t quite fit her on the day it was supposed to be worn. So, she didn’t zip it up completely and instead wore a fur stole to cover her back when she was on the red carpet. Lo and behold, she only wore it on the red carpet. Kardashian didn’t completely zip up the dress, instead wearing a fur stole to cover her back on the Met Gala red carpet. Noam Galai/GC Images The reality TV star and businesswoman put on the dress just before walking up the steps of the Met and took it off as soon as she walked inside, so as not to damage the jeweled dress , which Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. Kardashian changed into a replica dress once inside the Met Gala. People on social media, however, speculated that she damaged it. Images of the dress supposedly “before” and “after” Kardashian wore it began circulating online, with rumors that she tore part of the seam and lost some of her jewelry. However, the dress’s original source has responded to these rumors. “We hear you! Kim Kardashian’s climb up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum at this year’s Met Gala caused a stir, but one thing she didn’t directly cause was the reported damage to the famous dress” Happy Birthday” from Marilyn Monroe from 1962,” Ripley said on Instagram. “Ripley’s decision to let this garment have a Met Gala moment was hotly contested, so we’re here to set the record straight,” the post read. Ripley shared several facts about the dress, including a 2017 report that stated “a number of seams are pulled and worn.” The rips are not surprising given the delicacy of her fabric, according to the report, according to Ripley’s. Although there is “a calculated risk associated with wearing it,” Ripley’s said it has been collecting pop culture memorabilia for over 100 years and its mission is to educate and entertain. The discussion around the dress did just that. “No matter which side of the debate you’re on, the historical significance of the dress has not been denied, but rather highlighted,” Ripley said. Kardashian borrowed the dress from Ripley’s Orlando location and she didn’t pay for it, but she made two charitable donations to Orlando organizations on behalf of the company, the post said. Ripley bought the dress at a private auction. “The dress could have been locked up in a private collection, unable to tell its story,” they said. “Instead, he visited multiple Ripley attractions around the world and was introduced to a new generation through this Met Gala moment.”

