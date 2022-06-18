Fashion evolution of best dressed musician Harry Styles – WWD





LONDON – Harry Styles is back in the UK for his ‘Love On Tour’, and this might be his hottest outing yet. Over the past five years, Styles has transformed her appearance with the help of famed superstylist Harry Lambert. Lambert also dresses Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin of “The Crown,” who will star alongside Styles in October on “My Policeman.” The evolution of the British musician’s style has seen him go from from head-to-toe grunge Saint Laurent numbers to flamboyant Gucci pieces, making him a poster boy for the Italian brand’s efforts to reach Millennials and Gen Z. Moving up the style ladder, Styles co-hosted the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” ball with Lady Gaga in 2019. Every era has had its own stylish musical icons: David Bowie, Elton John and Prince are always synonymous with pushing the boundaries. Styles are no exception. Dress-wise, he’s embraced the gender fluidity, which young fans love, and his growth the social media following reflects this. “What’s interesting about Harry’s fashion journey is that he managed to follow a believable sartorial path from an early age and in the blinding spotlight. “His outfits follow the trajectory of music icons’ wardrobes and, as with everything in the 21st century, it’s a post-post-modern take on what’s come before,” said Terry Newman, author of “Harry Styles: and the Clothes He Wears” and “Legendary Authors and the Clothes They Wore”. Newman said the style book was her lockdown project, “and, since no one was coming out, it was an indirect way for me to wallow in wonderful dress research,” she said, describing the book as the story of music’s relationship with fashion. The cover of Styles’ third studio album, “Harry’s Home,” shows him wearing a white linen shirt with a peter pan collar and pink stripes. He paired it with loose, flared jeans from British designer Molly Goddard’s Spring 2022 collection. It’s subtle signage and refers to the transgender flag which features the same colors. “Kurt Cobain wore ruffles and beads in the 1990s and was a huge gay rights advocate. Styles is following in wonderful footsteps,” Newman said. The Styles effect had a huge influence. British designer Steven Stokey-Daley shot to international fame after Styles wore his pieces in the music video for “Golden.” It’s reminiscent of Bowie’s relationship with Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto who dressed the late rock star for his “Ziggy Stardust Tour.” Styles has a natural affinity with the brands he wears, from established luxury houses that align with his values ​​to supporting up-and-coming young designers such as Bianca Saunders, Palomo Spain and Bode. He understands the power of fashion and what it means to make a statement. It’s no coincidence that Styles was the first man in a dress on the cover of American Vogue, drawing criticism and adulation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-fashion/harry-styles-fashion-style-gucci-tour-1235210312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos