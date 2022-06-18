Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne join Meta Fashion Marketplace





Whereas Mark Zuckerberg might be more synonymous with technology than fashion, the Meta The CEO announced on Friday that a digital fashion marketplace for avatars is on the way. “Basically, it’s a clothing store for your Meta avatar,” Zuckerberg explained. “We already have a bunch of different free clothes…but we also wanted to create this marketplace.” Meta, which is focused on creating a centralized metaverse experience, said creating premium clothing items for its avatars will allow users to better express themselves and connect with others. “A big part of how people express themselves is through what they wear and fashion,” he said. The first three designers to partner with Meta for the digital fashion experience are Balenciaga, Thom Browne and Prada . To highlight the collections, Zuckerberg’s avatar modeled different pieces. “Balenciaga is hotter than hot,” said host Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram. “And then Prada, you can do your ‘classic’ Prada or you can do the ‘Hypebeast’ Prada.” Chen said that in addition to inviting luxury designers to create collections in the Metaverse, she was thrilled to see “a lot of brands that don’t physically exist exist in the Metaverse.” “Seeing the fashion work we’re doing in the metaverse with this high-quality stuff is really cool,” Zuckerberg said of the partnerships, noting that he hopes a digital fashion marketplace will help inspire more. of designers creating clothes that they might not have been able to materialize in the physical world. “A big part of the dream here is to make it accessible to everyone,” he said. TheMeta Avatars Store will begin rolling out next week in the United States, Canada, Thailand, and Mexico. More brands are expected to be added to the store soon. Purchased clothes can be worn by avatars on Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. In other news, Meta launched its cloud-based Crayta gaming platform. For more information on blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs and Web3, visitHypemoon.com.

