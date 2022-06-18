Princess Ingrid of Norway’s sparkly 18th birthday dress has to be seen to be believed



















Princess Ingrid of Norway, wowed fans in a Monique Lhuillier polka dot dress for her 18th birthday gala dinner at the Deichman Museum in Oslow – King Harald and Queen Sonja were in attendance

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway was finally able to start celebrating it 18th birthday yesterday having postponed the festivities since January 21 due to covid restrictions – and her birthday dress was a dream. RELATED: Princess Ingrid Alexandra Makes Dazzling Tiara Debut in New 18th Birthday Portraits The 18-year-old princess attended the first of her planned celebrations at the prestigious Deichman Museum in Oslow, and the fashionable young royal wore a strapless dress, ivory and polka dots which was fashioned from layers upon layers of tulle. Ingrid accessorized the Monique Lhuillier dress with nude Christian Louboutin heeled pumps and a delicate gold vintage sequin bag. Loading player… WATCH: Royal Beauty Hacks Ingrid looked fresh and beaming as she walked down the red carpet for the gala dinner. Her hair was pulled back in a simple ponytail and her shawl hemmed in delicate white lace gold and crystal dangling earrings completed the ethereal look. Princess Ingrid wowed fans with her polka dot tulle dress Fans clamored to catch a glimpse of the princess before she headed to the party which was attended by the Norwegian government and she was accompanied by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. WATCH: The Norwegian royals share a glimpse of their chic Scandinavian-style dining room Ingrid’s ethereal beauty look Ingrid stopped to greet the onlookers and was accompanied by King Harald, Queen Sonja, Marius Borg Hoiby, Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. PHOTOS: 15 of the most unforgettable Ascot hairstyles of royal ladies The Norwegian Royal Family on the Deichman Museum red carpet Princess Ingrid’s Monique Lhullier dress is selling fast and is currently on sale at 30% discount on Net to wear. Strapless Polka Dot Tulle Dress, now £1,949.50 (was £2,785), Net to wear BUY NOW Meanwhile, Revolve is offering a beautiful ivory tulle dress with the same heart-shaped bodice and polka dots for £521 Beautiful tulle dress, £521, Turn BUY NOW DISCOVER: Royal ladies in pink suits: 7 times Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & co inspired us with summer style Christian Louboutin’s Nude Princesses are a best-seller at Selfridges. Kate 85 nude patent leather heels, £550, Selfridges BUY NOW Friday evening, the princess must continue her celebrations with a large banquet with dozens of foreign royal guests followed by a party. We’ll be posting live updates – one for fashion fans to watch! Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all our celebrity and royalty news straight to your inbox. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

