Dsquared2 Homme Spring 2023 – WWD

It was officially flip-flop season at Dsquared2, with Dean and Dan Caten sporting comfy shoes backstage at their men’s show, which kicked off a sultry fashion week in Milan. As a heat wave caused temporary power outages across the city, the Catens delivered a colorful and cool collection that invited relaxation and relaxation. “There are enough bulls in the world, enough hate. We want to be as positive as possible, relaxed and more connected,” said Dan Caten. Designers embraced the laid-back vibe, mixing references, from the laid-back attitude and style of surfers to the king of reggae, Bob Marley, whose “spirit, energy and messages” inspired the overall vibe. . The singer’s face and quotes have also appeared on t-shirts and accessories as part of a collaboration between the brand and the Bob Marley Foundation. Other nods to Jamaica appeared through yellow-black and green striped knits among the heavily layered looks the duo conjured up. A clash of floral prints, plaid patterns, tie-dye effects, denim patchwork, nylon shorts and ’70s flared pants trailed along the expansive runway, conveying a free spirited attitude. spirit. Sarongs tied at the waist featured swirling patterns and brightly colored sun motifs. In the mix of layers, knits stood out for their oversized fit and bold patterns, as seen in distressed striped sweaters, graphic cardigans and crochet options with mood-elevating florals. These pieces were mixed in loose cuts with sloping shoulders, scuba-style blazers and fancy tuxedo jackets in white and baby blue. To add a little adrenaline rush, the designers have launched a partnership with motorcycle manufacturer Honda, producing leather biker jackets and logo leather patches on stonewashed denim pants. The Catens impressed with their inventive layering and the variety of looks it produced. “This show is about character and individuality,” said Dean Caten, explaining that the looks were tweaked, tweaked and created around each model based on their personality. The show was also about freedom, which the designers defined as the ultimate luxury. And so the Catens ditched their flip flops and ran to opposite sides of the room to pick up their barefoot bow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/runway/mens-spring-2023/milan/dsquared2/review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos