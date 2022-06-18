Fashion
Steal Kate Middleton’s Ascot style, as she wears Alessandra Rich dress
Kate Middleton arrived at Royal Ascot today wearing a stunning Alessandra Rich gown, proving she’s earned her place as a fashion influencer (albeit an unwitting one).
The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured wearing a monochrome polka dot number from the London designer, paired with a tonal hat and brown pointed heels.
It was a lesson in dressing for formal events during the summer, with a timeless feel that feels airy but still appropriate for a royal box.
A belted waist adds definition and highlights the shape, while a delicate neckline and hemline keep things regal. A ruffle detail adds extra intrigue to the outfit.
Like most of the clothes Kate wears, the exact dress she wore on race day number four is now sold out. However, there are many similar options if you want to follow the trend.
Go for a piece with a white or ivory base color and contrasting black spots, but steer clear of cow and dalmatian prints if you’re aiming for a grown-up vibe.
Other than that, put your own spin on the trend by changing the shape of your formal dress. Kate may have to follow royal protocol when dressing up, but you can have a little more fun.
Here are our favorite pieces to steal the Kate Middletons Ascot 2022 style.
Shop for 635 (discounted from 1,270) at Matches Fashion.
Asymmetric white satin polka dot dip hem midi dress
Blaz Milano Sizzler Welsh Polka Dot Crepe Dress
Shop for 420 (discounted from 765) at Matches Fashion.
Alexa Chung Lilian Polka Dot Satin Mini Dress
Shop for 197 (discounted from 329) at MyTheresa.
Polka Dot Mid-Length Shirt Dress with Blouson Sleeves
Polka Dot Pleated Dress Selena Hobbs
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on purchases made through any of these links, but this never influences the opinion of our experts. Products are tested and reviewed independently of commercial initiatives.
Do you have a story to share?
Contact us by emailing [email protected]
