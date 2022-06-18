Fashion
YouTube star creates line of handbags; the store in the mall offers the latest trends
From farm to fashion
Award: Strive
Owner: Kate Stephens
Established: 2020
At 17, Kate Stephens is the youngest nominee and winner of the Fire Within award, and she’s already making big waves in the business community.
Stephens, whose family has lived in Montana since 1912, comes from a farming background. She said she was driving a combine harvester on her family’s wheat farm when she started thinking about how few people know where their fashion comes from.
So Stephens launched a line of contemporary handbags that bridges the gap between farmers and consumers through fashion. She incorporates agricultural elements into her designs and hopes to remind people that cotton starts on a farm and leather starts on a ranch.
To that end, Stephens has an 80,000 subscriber YouTube channel called Kate’s Ag – Farm to Fashion that goes behind the scenes of what farmers do. The channel’s goal is to be fashionable and educational.
Stephens said she loves connecting with wonderful people, learning their stories and connecting with their communities. In fact, it makes a conscious effort to support North American manufacturers and give back to local communities.
She donated the first handbag she ever made to a Montana Farmer’s Union auction, and it sold for over $1,600.
Stephens said his biggest challenge as a business owner was being under 18. She said she faced a lot of age discrimination and barriers to starting the business.
“I would say perseverance is the main part of what I’ve learned through my business, and you can never give up,” she said, adding that she hopes other business owners potential business will do the same.
Stephens works to grow the business and continues its mission to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers. She will attend Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in the fall, where she will major in communications and minor in agriculture and soil science.
Reverie Shop
Award: Inspire
Owner: Angela Smith
Established: 2013
Contact: Holiday Village Mall, 406-868-7161
Daydream boutique owner Angela Smith has “a passion for fashion.”
“I feel like if people feel better if they look better,” she said.
Smith, 51, has been a massage therapist for 22 years and was working in a salon when the owner opened a boutique, which gave him the idea to branch out.
The boutique offers clothing, jewelry, handbags and gift items.
Smith enjoys the opportunity for creativity that his job provides. She said she liked going to the market to pick up new wares and loved her customers.
Daydream Boutique has gone through a few changes since Smith opened it. It changed location a few times as she tried to adjust to operating during a pandemic. Smith tried going to an entirely online store, but his customers wanted to be able to try things on, so Smith moved to a smaller space.
From there, she decided to move into the Holiday Village Mall just for the holiday season. She loved her space so much, however, that she ended up staying.
Owning a business was a challenge, Smith said, and sometimes she wanted to give up. She kept pushing, though, and she said new business owners should keep trying and trying because it takes a lot of dedication. Smith said she decided to face what comes and keep learning and growing.
So far, Smith has no plans to leave the mall. However, she would consider it depending on what opportunities open up and whether or not other stores in the mall remain open.
