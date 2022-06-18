The Royals and Best Dressed Guests at Ascot 2022





This week marked the return of Royal Ascot, and with it a quintessentially British affair of fabulous fashion. True to form, royalty rubbed shoulders with the style elite for a celebration of sartorial elegance on the fringes of the racecourse. On day one, Princess Beatrice arrived on the arm of husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a pink and cream floral shirt dress by Zimmermann with coordinating flowers atop her head emerging from her Juliette Botterill Millinery headband. Zara Tindall also opted for a pink print number, hers being a more abstract take on British designer Anna Mason’s florals that featured puff sleeves and a bow belt, accessorized with a matching pom pom embellished headpiece. The Countess of Wessex followed suit in a similar pink ensemble, paired with delicate pearl jewelry embellishments and a wide-brimmed hat, her pretty cutie peeking out from underneath. The Duchess of Cornwall channeled the sunny disposition of the day with a sky blue coat dress by Anna Valentine and wonderful headwear by Philip Treacy. Sophie Winkleman was also present wearing another floral dress, although her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, stayed home. Instead, she arrived alongside handsome PR guru Zafar Rushdie. Day two brought even more stylish ensembles, including another my lovely lady-esque moment of the Countess of Wessex, elegant in a blue hat adorned with flowers; and a chic appearance by the ever-glamorous Spencer twins, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, wearing the Michael Kors Collection. The Royal Family continued to fly the fashion flag on day three, with Princess Anne and Zara Tindall forming an elegant mother-daughter duo, while the Countess of Wessex wowed with a statuesque hat and bold abstract flowers. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Soaring temperatures on Friday meant Ascot announced a relaxation of its strict dress code, allowing hats and jackets to be removed after the royal procession. The heat did not diminish the excitement as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally made their first Ascot appearance of the week, leading the royal procession. Their highly anticipated arrival was certainly worth the wait, with Kate looking perfectly stylish in Alessandra Rich’s polka dots, drawing comparisons to a similar monochrome dress worn by the late Diana, Princess of Wales at Ascot in 1988. The Duchess even seemed to nod at his mother. -brother-in-law while donning a piece of jewelry that belonged to Diana, her diamond and South Sea pearl earrings, which Kate previously wore at the BAFTAs in 2019. With exemplary UK weather shining throughout the event, many more excellent sets from Ascot are sure to descend. Stay tuned for more on-track style.

