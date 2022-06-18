Royal Ascot guests dazzle in fashion-forward floral hats and dresses on day four of the races





There’s no denying that Royal Ascot is one of the most prestigious events on the sporting calendar. But in addition to the breathtaking races, we never tire of the glamorous outfits of racing fans. 17 Kate Middleton opted for a monochromatic look with her polka dot dress and black and white hat Credit: Splash 17 Charlotte Hawkins looked sensational in a floral dress and matching magenta hat Credit: PA 17 Carrie Johnson Stunned In Cream With Themed Hat Credit: James Whatling 17 Piers Morgan and his wife Celia cut a fashionable figure for their day at the races Credit: Getty 17 Peter Phillips and girlfriend Lindsay Wallace made their Ascot debut Credit: PA 17 Georgia Toffolo opted for a long lace dress 1 credit 17 Ferne McCan put it all in pink 1 credit 17 Georgia Harrison looked chic in white Credit: Getty 17 This glamorous runner added a pop of color to her outfit with a fancy bag Credit: Simon Jones 17 These glamorous racing fans went all out with their voluminous dresses and trendy hats Credit: Reuters 17 This guest wore the same dress as Ferne McCann but opted for a bright pink hat 1 credit 17 Model Rosie Tapner dazzles in a yellow floral print Credit: Getty 17 This stylish guest opted for a chic cherry blossom hat Credit: i-Images 17 The flowers were in full force on the fourth day Credit: PA 17 This guest went for total glamor in this long pink dress Credit: i-Images 17 These glamorous guests all looked sensational in their cream floral dresses Credit: PA 17 Royal Ascot guests are ready to make the most of the glorious sunshine Credit: PA And this year, they really pulled out all the stops. For the fourth day of Royal Ascot, lucky ticket holders – including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for TalkTV’s Piers Morgan – arrived at Berkshire Racecourse dressed in brand-new clothes. Every Ascot ticket holder is required to abide by the venue’s VERY strict dress code – stating that all dresses must be of a “modest length” and straps must be “one inch or longer”. But despite these style restrictions, fans still managed to pull out all the stops. Florals are out in force among the fashion-conscious guests – with Charlotte Hawkins leading the charge in her blue and pink rose midi dress. Meanwhile, others let their eye-catching hats do the talking – including a VERY chic cherry blossom design. The most read horse races Royal Ascot was held behind closed doors in 2020, and last year a limited number of spectators were admitted after being selected to take part in a Covid events research programme. Around 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos will descend on Royal Ascot with an average of 60,000 spectators each day. And once there, guests will feast on fine cuisine curated by 350 chefs serving 35,000 English asparagus tips, over 10,000 steaks, 8,000 Cornish crabs, 7,000 English lamb rumps, 5,000 kg of salmon and 3,500 fresh lobsters throughout the week. On top of that, the Royal Meeting will also serve over a quarter of a million sandwiches, 240,000 artisan cakes, 120,000 buttermilk scones, 110,000 cups of tea, 7,000 punnets of mixed berries and 1,200kg of clotted cream from Cornwall. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. each day and the first race is at 2:30 p.m. The last of seven races each day will be at 6:10 p.m. And don’t forget, at 2pm each race day there will be a royal procession. Get 10, get 40 free bets with Paddy Power – CLAIM

