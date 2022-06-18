



According to Ripleys Believe It Or Not, Kim Kardashian didn’t damage the Marilyn Monroe Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress after wearing it to the Met Gala. Ripleys denied claims that Kardashian destroyed the back of the dress yesterday, according to the AP. From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim entered the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started out in, said Ripleys Amanda Joiner, vice president of the publishing and licensing, in the press release. Joiner guided the dress through the gala as well as transporting it from its show in Orlando to New York. Once at the top of the Met steps, Kardashian changed into a replica dress, but the back, where the damage appears to have occurred, was hidden under a white jacket as she ascended the stairs. The Ripleys believe it or not! The Orlando, Florida museum bought the dress for $4.81 million in 2016. Monroe wore the dress, which was custom-made for her, in 1962 to sing to President John F. Kennedy at the occasion of his 45th birthday. Ripleys also cites a report detailing the condition of the dresses in early 2017, which indicates that a number of seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given the fragility of the material. There is creasing at the rear by the hooks and eyes, among other damage. More than 2,500 crystals adorn the dress, inspired by a sketch by Bob Mackie when he worked for costume designer Jean Louis. While many historians and others worried about how Kardashian would fit into the dress, Ripleys stands by her intention to honor Monroes’ legacy. Our mission is to both entertain and educate visitors and fans, and spark conversations like the Marilyn Monroes Dress Talk does just that, the company said. No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical significance of the dress has not been denied, but rather highlighted. A whole new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe.

