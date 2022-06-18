Paul McCartney at 80: A fun fashion life





Lea Dolan, CNN While the former Beatle may be known for his immeasurable contribution to music, Paul McCartney also has a well-documented penchant for fashion. Thanks in large part to the late Linda McCartney, American photographer and first wife of the musician, the sometimes wacky and always whimsical outfits worn by McCartney have been immortalized forever – from his classic 1970s long cuffed shirts to his loud knit sweaters . The Liverpudlian star’s life and times can also be traced through her clothing choices. Starting with the sharp suits of the 60s during Beatlemania and continuing his solo career – where ensembles became more colorful, daring and individual; like McCartney’s first look for the 1973 James Bond film “Live and Let Die,” which included a velvet-trimmed tuxedo jacket, bare chest, and bow-tie necklace. Everywhere was a runway for McCartney – including the airport runway, where he was often photographed boarding and exiting jets wearing aviator sunglasses with purple lenses or decorative Western shirts with a child perched on his hip. As captured by Linda, the musician has eschewed tailoring when off stage and instead opted for a more laid-back, country-inspired wardrobe filled with fisherman’s knitwear, wellington boots and ruffled jackets when performing. he is with family. Her fun, down-to-earth fashion sense was eventually passed on to her daughter, Stella McCartney, the revered British designer known for her collections that prioritize sustainability. “They were both my fashion icons,” she said of her parents in an interview with British newspaper The Times last year. “They never compromised, never tried to look cool for someone else.” As McCartney turns 80, here are some of her most striking looks over the years. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2022/06/18/paul-mccartney-at-80-a-life-of-fun-loving-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos