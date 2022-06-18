Hailee Steinfeld Launches White Dress by Herv Lger x Law Roach – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailee Steinfeld supported a new capsule collection in more ways than one. The actress attended the Hervé Léger x Law Roach launch party on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Steinfeld was joined by Jasmine Sanders, Chantal Jeffries, Roz, Christine Chiu and more at the event. She wore a white midi dress with mesh inserts and a strapless-style bodice that was actually from the Hervé Léger x Law Roach capsule collection. She paired the sleek dress with large gold hoop earrings and slicked her hair back for a modern feel.

Steinfeld at the Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection launch party on June 15. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com For shoes, the “Hawkeye” star opted for a classic pair of pointy-toe pumps. She chose a pair in white leather to play up the monochromatic feel of the outfit. Pointed toe shoes returned to the limelight in 2021 when live events started happening again. In addition to Philipps, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Heidi Klum have also worn the sleek silhouette.

Zoom on Steinfeld’s heels. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com The collaboration between Hervé Léger and Law Roach has been at work since the architect of the image and UN The cover star dressed Tiffany Haddish in a bandage dress from the French luxury house in 2021, sparking the look to go viral. Launched for the seaside resort, the 2023 collection celebrates fashion’s current nostalgia for all things 80s, 90s and early 2020s through 25 modern looks.

Steinfeld at the Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection launch party on June 15. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

CREDIT: Protection

