Kim Kardashian tries to distract from Met Gala dress drama with vacation photos of Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson and his photography skills in new photographs she shared from their tropical vacation on Instagram.
The reality TV star took a note from mom Kris Jenners’ book and posted the snapshots presumably to distract people who were calling her out on social media for damaging Marilyn Monroes’ dress at the Met Gala.
The 41-year-old posted a sequence of photos and videos with the 28-year-old SNL star in a recent instagram post and on her story, which featured the couple who currently have platinum blonde hair hanging out in the ocean.
In the first image, Kardashian is seen standing on a paddleboard in the background while Davidson is seen in the foreground with his tongue out.
The next image showed Kardashian paddling through the water, and the third image showed her with Davidson smiling at each other. The fourth image also showed the couple in the ocean, but taken from a greater distance.
The post also contained some videos and photos of Kardashian soloing on the paddle board. In the caption of the post, she wrote: Stranded.
On her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared a video of herself standing on the beach in a bathing suit, as she appeared to be preparing to pose for a photo. The caption reads: Our first attempts to try to surface content.
The following clip presented The Kardashians star in the ocean while splashing water, as Davidson could be heard in the background telling her to start over. According to Kardashian, she couldn’t tell if he [was making] fun of [her] or not.
Her story continues with a video of her paddling through the water and saying hello to Davidson, as she could be heard laughing in the background. Kardashian then confirmed that Davidson was making fun of [her].
The next two videos show Kardashian sitting on the paddle board and adjusting her oar, as she walks away from the camera. In the caption, she jokingly notes that Davidson was leaving [her] fight and deliberately leave [her] drifts very very far.
While her last video in the ocean showed her lying on the paddle board, she praised Davidson for capturing different images of her.
It turned out to be the best picture[grapher], she wrote. And we had the cutest pictures and had so much fun trying!
She then posted a short video, taken by Davidson, of the two of them riding their bikes. She said that while he tried to get the content out of it, it wasn’t his best work.
However, she acknowledged that Davidson made up for it, by sharing a cute video he filmed of her riding her bike.
The holiday posts come after a Marilyn Monroe collector claimed Kardashian caused permanent damage to the deceased actors’ dress, which the mogul wore to the Met Gala this year. However, Ripleys Believe it or Not! have since come to the Kardashians defense and said they were confident she did no damage to the iconic dress.
