1017 ALYX 9SM SS23 Features Nike Mule and Evolved Streetwear





Matthew M Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM decoded the ideals and norms around streetwear for the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, “MOTION”. Taking possession of a disused swimming pool on the outskirts of Milan, hundreds of spectators sat in the front row as models and Williams’ muses strutted awkwardly along the tiled path – notably with the show’s defining moment on their feet, new Nike x mule MMW 005. Seen in black and light grey, the latest addition to Williams’ Nike Zoom series draws inspiration from his brand’s now-iconic shoes, while injecting Nike references through co-branding to the vamp and elongated heel at the back. ‘back, acting as a wink. to older MMW designs. The shoes continued to evolve with the redesign of the Mono Boot by 1017 ALYX 9SM, appearing in an expanded range of colors and high-tech yet handcrafted treatments. The all-new ARIA sneaker in low and high iterations has also arrived, combining the know-how acquired during the development of the Mono, creating a big, bulky and unmistakable shoe sole and pairing it with a breathable and lightweight upper. As for the collection itself, Williams presented a mixed offering of decoded and deconstructed streetwear, tinged with the brand’s usual luxury flair. Layering was key, but in such hot weather the brand had managed to develop technical structures and weave almost weightless mesh, billowing in the light breeze as the models walked. Many dresses are made from technical swimwear stretch fabrics, again adding comfort and flexibility in hot climates, while the pants – especially the wide leg ones – are unisex, renowned for their shapeless, drooping silhouette resting on the Moon Boot. Leather biker jackets fashioned an elongated white leather coat, while Williams’ work at Givenchy obviously influenced the darker side of the SS23 “MOTION” collection, featuring baggy leather pants paired with knitwear or hooded capes à la Rick Owens. Sleeveless vests fitted with snaps and zip hardware, Canadian tuxedos in distressed denim and a neon yellow faux feather explored the brand’s diversity, while a new peace sign logo appeared to harmonize shades brand streetwear. The new ALBA and LILA bags complete the SS23 collection of 1017 ALYX 9SM. The former comes in ‘Uni’, ‘Fluo’ and ‘Shiny’ leather iterations, each sporting the quintessential ALYX Micro Buckle closure as well as metallic hardware developed specifically for this bag. Alternatively, the Lila bag is reminiscent of origami, adapting its shape as the wearer interacts with the object. Take a look at the 1017 ALYX 9SM SS23 “MOTION” show in the gallery above, and stay tuned to HYPEBEAST for more Milan Fashion Week content. If you’re in Milan, check out the Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Slam Jam “Dream Market” pop-up experience.

