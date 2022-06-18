Meghan Markle’s cheap scorching white linen dress is finally back in stock – and the reviews are amazing



















Meghan Markle made the Magic Linen Toscana dress sell out instantly. At an affordable price of $89 (74), it’s a real bargain and will be perfect for the holidays you have in your calendar – or just for your garden.

Remember when Meghan Markle was spotted running errands around Beverly Hills wearing a sleeveless white linen dress by Magic Linen? It instantly becomes a bestseller and the brand is flooded with orders. You might call it the “magical” Meghan effect. RELATED: The Best White Dresses for Summer The flowy, relaxed dress is a hit with shoppers thanks to its asymmetrical dip hem and pockets (POCKETS!) and the fact that it is made from breathable and lightweight fabric. Perfect for the super hot weather we are experiencing right now. To $89 (£74) it’s a real steal and will be perfect for whatever vacation you have on your calendar – or just your back garden. Meghan Marke wearing the Magic Linen Toscana Dress in beverly hills At the time, the elegant wife of Prince Harry paired it with cream and black Chanel ballet flats, a tall straw hat Janessa Leonea pair of dark sunglasses and a black shoulder bag, and her hair was tied in a low ponytail. Magic Linen White Toscana Dress, $89/£74, Magic Linen BUY NOW Speaking to Instagram, a spokesperson for Magic Linen wrote at the time: “Meghan Markle choosing our Toscana dress is an incredible achievement and huge validation for our brand. “And yet, it caught our small business off guard. We are completely stunned by the number of orders we get from you. “Thank you very much. Our team is postponing summer vacation and rushing to fulfill all of your orders, but as all of our products are handmade to order, we will experience longer processing times over the next few weeks. “We ask for your forgiveness and patience as we catch up.” MORE: Meghan Markle’s Summer Style Classes Fortunately, since then the brand has had enough time to create the dress in even more colors. Choose from black, white, teal, Rosewood, light coral, clay and lilac. Phew! Scroll down to shop. The dress ended up receiving over 500 reviews on the site, including one declaring it “the perfect dress!” and another write: “I have this dress in black and white and love both. So easy to wear, washes beautifully and so easy to iron. They can be dressed up to go from day to night. I love them .” More Color Options of Magic Linen’s Toscana Dress Magic Linen Black Toscana Dress, $89/£74, Magic Linen BUY NOW Magic Linen Light Coral Toscana Dress, $89/£74, Magic Linen BUY NOW Magic Linen Teal Toscana Dress, $89/£74, Magic Linen BUY NOW Lilac Toscana Magic Linen Dress, $89/£74, Magic Linen BUY NOW Magic Linen Clay Toscana Dress, $89 / £74, Magic Linen BUY NOW Magic Linen woodrose Toscana dress, $89 / £74, Magic Linen BUY NOW The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

