NASA Launches Another “Wetsuit Rehearsal” of Artemis 1 Today





NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket will begin its “wetsuit rehearsal” tonight (June 18), beginning a series of crucial launch countdown tests that will last through Monday (June 20). If all goes well, the huge Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion space capsule could head for the Moon before the end of the summer. The wet dress rehearsal is scheduled to begin today with a call to stations for ground crews at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at 5:00 p.m. EDT (21:00 GMT). For about 48 hours, the Artemis 1 will load cryogenic fuel into the first and second stages of the massive rocket. If crews experience no complications tonight or tomorrow, propellant loading should begin at 7:00 a.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. GMT) Monday. Live updates: NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission

Related: NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission explained in photos This is the second time the Artemis 1 stack has sat atop KSC’s historic Launch Complex 39B, which first served as a pad for NASA. Apollo lunar missions. Artemis 1 – the first SLS launch – will send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a month-long mission around the moon and back. If successful, NASA plans to fly astronauts aboard the next two Artemis missions, with the space agency envisioning a lunar landing on Artemis 3 in 2025 or 2026. The Artemis Stack 1 has been held at Pad 39B since June 6, after spending more than a month inside KSC’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). NASA’s first participation in a dress rehearsal for Artemis 1 was in early April this year. For several days, NASA technicians tried unsuccessfully to power the rocket three times. Mechanical problems and leaks detected during the cryogenic fuel transfer eventually wiped out April’s dress rehearsal, and SLS was r returned to VAB for repair on 25 April . If Monday morning’s fuel load occurs as planned, NASA is targeting a simulated launch countdown of 2:40 p.m. EDT (6:40 p.m. GMT). However, NASA has scheduled an additional two hours to account for any additional testing that needs to take place while the propellant is loaded. Ground crews will first load the core stage of the SLS, then move on to the upper stage of the launch vehicle, called the cryogenic mid-stage propulsion (ICPS). On a call with reporters earlier this week, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director with the Exploration Ground Systems program at KSC, said successfully refueling each stage would be a significant achievement. “Provided we complete these milestones, we will proceed with our terminal metering operations,” Blackwell-Thompson said. Once the rocket is successfully fueled, mission operators plan to bring the countdown to T-30 before launching its first hold. Systems will be shut down and cycled before another countdown is initiated, bringing the clock up to T-10 seconds before initiating a final count down. If the tests go well, SLS and Orion will spend a few more days on the pad for technicians to prepare the stack for its return to the VAB. The Artemis 1 team will then analyze the data from the wet dress, and any necessary maintenance work with the rocket or mobile launch tower will be performed. Barring any further hiccups found in the vehicle or ground systems during this dress rehearsal, NASA officials hope to launch Artemis 1 as early as late August. But they won’t choose a target date until all of the wet clothes data has been fully analyzed and they’re confident the rocket is ready to fly for real. Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) Or on Facebook (opens in a new tab).

