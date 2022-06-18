Amazon has discounted the ECOWISH Summer Dress to $39.99, making it easier to dress up in hot weather

The products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our business editors. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com may earn an affiliate commission.

Normally, a dress that gets a lot of compliments is very expensive, but thousands of Amazon shoppers say the ECOWISH Spaghetti Strap Swing Skater Dress draws positive attention with every wear and is only $39.99 in select colors.

With a strapless back and floaty skater skirt and made from a lightweight, breathable material, it has all the details usually reserved for designer outfits for a fraction of the price.

A white dress is a summer essential and the ECOWISH dress will take you from day to night in style. It holds your bust securely, slims the waist, and feels light and airy thanks to the full skirt. Lace trim and embellishments on the bust and ruffled hemline make it look more expensive than it is. White brings out any tan, but there are 26 color and print options.

A white dress is a summer wardrobe essential and the ECOWISH Strappy Skater Dress is affordable, flattering and comfortable according to thousands of Amazon shoppers.

As you can dress it up with white sneakers or flip flops and wear it with wedges or high sandals for a night out, this versatile dress will be an item you will be using a lot over the next few months. Change your accessories and you can make it look different every time.

And even better, its silhouette is extremely flattering thanks to its wide belt and full skirt. This ensures your tummy is tucked in and the full skirt effect also means your waist looks smaller compared to your hips.

With over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers say the only problem they have is figuring out which color to buy it in, but some eliminate that problem by breaking it into several.

Emerald green and pastel pink are two of the 26 color options available for the ECOWISH swing skater dress

Designer fashion from $32.99 – Amazon shoppers are amazed at the quality of the ECOWISH dress considering its affordability

“I got so many compliments on this dress,” wrote one shopper. ‘Fits perfectly, great stitching and best of all, it’s not see-through. I will definitely get a lot of wear out of it this summer.

Another added: “I’m in love. This is the cutest little summer dress ever. I now have it in three colors.

The Dress with straps ECOWISH is available with either a wide lace waistband or a wide bow tie waistband, which buyers say has more stretch.

The bow can be perfectly adjusted to suit your shape, and readjusted if you go out to dinner or want to loosen it slightly.

Do you prefer flowers in solid colors? The ECOWISH strappy skater dress comes in multiple prints that grab attention and feel fresh while the fit of the dress makes you feel more confident.

Prefer something with sleeves? ECOWISH also has a few dresses of equal value with a bit more coverage.

Soft, comfortable, breathable, lightweight and comfortable to touch and wear, this dress ticks all the boxes. Relaxed and fluid, it will keep you cool whatever the weather. The tassel detail makes it look a lot more expensive than $33.